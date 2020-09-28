Golden Knights trade Brandon Pirri to Blackhawks

Forward Brandon Pirri was traded by the Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday for forward Dylan Sikura.

Vegas Golden Knights center Brandon Pirri (73) waits for a pass against the Nashville Predators during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Sikura had one goal and 13 assists in 47 games with the Blackhawks from 2017 to 2020. He is likely to play next season with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.

Hello old friend! The #Blackhawks have acquired forward Brandon Pirri from the Golden Knights in exchange for forward Dylan Sikura. pic.twitter.com/btKUuiLwtw — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) September 28, 2020

Pirri returns to the team that drafted him in the second round in 2009 after registering two assists in 16 games with the Knights.

He had 12 goals and 18 points in 31 games during the 2018-19 season after a December callup from the AHL.

