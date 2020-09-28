83°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights trade Brandon Pirri to Blackhawks

By David Schoen Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 28, 2020 - 11:13 am
 

Forward Brandon Pirri was traded by the Golden Knights to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday for forward Dylan Sikura.

Sikura had one goal and 13 assists in 47 games with the Blackhawks from 2017 to 2020. He is likely to play next season with the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League.

Pirri returns to the team that drafted him in the second round in 2009 after registering two assists in 16 games with the Knights.

He had 12 goals and 18 points in 31 games during the 2018-19 season after a December callup from the AHL.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

