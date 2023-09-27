85°F
Golden Knights

Golden Knights trim roster, still have decisions to make

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 26, 2023 - 7:41 pm
 
Updated September 26, 2023 - 7:47 pm
Golden Knights rookie defenseman Lukas Cormier (40) and forward Brendan Brisson (19) join teamm ...
Golden Knights rookie defenseman Lukas Cormier (40) and forward Brendan Brisson (19) join teammates before a coach during practice at City National Arena on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights made their first round of training camp cuts Tuesday, trimming their roster to 44.

They still need to get to 23 players before their season opener against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 10.

The players sent to their junior teams, the ECHL or the American Hockey League were forwards Ty Cheveldayoff, Daniel D’Amato, Robbie Fromm-Delorme, Patrick Guay, Ben Hemmerling, Jett Jones, Simon Pinard, Mason Primeau, Matyas Sapovaliv, Alex Swetlikoff and Tuomas Uronen; defensemen Noah Carroll, Joe Fleming and Brandon Hickey; and goaltenders Michael Bullion and Jordan Papirny.

The Knights still have five preseason games remaining to decide who will be on their opening-night roster.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on X.

