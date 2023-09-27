Golden Knights trim roster, still have decisions to make

The Golden Knights made their first round of training camp cuts Tuesday, trimming their roster to 44 after two preseason games.

They still need to get to 23 players before their season opener against the Seattle Kraken on Oct. 10.

The players sent to their junior teams, the ECHL or the American Hockey League were forwards Ty Cheveldayoff, Daniel D’Amato, Robbie Fromm-Delorme, Patrick Guay, Ben Hemmerling, Jett Jones, Simon Pinard, Mason Primeau, Matyas Sapovaliv, Alex Swetlikoff and Tuomas Uronen; defensemen Noah Carroll, Joe Fleming and Brandon Hickey; and goaltenders Michael Bullion and Jordan Papirny.

The Knights still have five preseason games remaining to decide who will be on their opening-night roster.

