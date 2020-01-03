Golden Knights win wild game against Flyers
The Golden Knights survived a late 6-on-3 to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Max Pacioretty scored twice, and the Golden Knights defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 5-4 in a wild game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday night.
Defenseman Shea Theodore, rookie forward Cody Glass and defenseman Jon Merrill, who played out of position at left wing, also scored for the Knights (23-15-6).
The Flyers (22-14-5) had a 6-on-3 advantage late but couldn’t tie the game. Right wing Reilly Smith and defenseman Deryk Engelland took penalties and goaltender Carter Hart was pulled for an extra attacker.
The Knights’ penalty kill held firm, though.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
