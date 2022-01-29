57°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

Golden Knights without 2 players vs. Lightning because of COVID

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 29, 2022 - 3:51 pm
 
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenso ...
Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) and Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Golden Knights were without two players for the finale of their road trip Saturday.

Center Chandler Stephenson, the team’s leading scorer, and defenseman Dylan Coghlan were unavailable for the game against Tampa Bay at Amalie Arena because of COVID-19 protocol.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Former Raider booked in Las Vegas jail on gun, drug charges
Former Raider booked in Las Vegas jail on gun, drug charges
2
Wrong-way driver forces closure of 215 Beltway in Summerlin area
Wrong-way driver forces closure of 215 Beltway in Summerlin area
3
Blackjack side bet pays $111K to Alaska woman on the Strip
Blackjack side bet pays $111K to Alaska woman on the Strip
4
LETTER: There’s no hiding Joe Biden’s ineptitude
LETTER: There’s no hiding Joe Biden’s ineptitude
5
Smith’s opening department-style store in Henderson
Smith’s opening department-style store in Henderson
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST