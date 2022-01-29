Golden Knights without 2 players vs. Lightning because of COVID
The Golden Knights were without two players for the finale of their road trip Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Center Chandler Stephenson, the team’s leading scorer, and defenseman Dylan Coghlan were unavailable for the game against Tampa Bay at Amalie Arena because of COVID-19 protocol.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
