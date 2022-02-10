Golden Knights without key forward against Flames
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone will miss Wednesday’s game against the Calgary Flames because of an upper-body injury, the team announced.
Stone played in Tuesday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers after taking part in All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena. The 29-year-old has 28 points in 28 games.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
