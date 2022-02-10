Golden Knights without key forward against Flames

Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone will miss Wednesday’s game against the Calgary Flames because of an upper-body injury, the team announced.

Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) participates in the Save Streak competition during the NHL All-Star Skills event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Stone played in Tuesday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers after taking part in All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena. The 29-year-old has 28 points in 28 games.

