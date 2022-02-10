70°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Covid | Vaccide Data
Golden Knights

Golden Knights without key forward against Flames

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 9, 2022 - 5:39 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) participates in the Save Streak competition during ...
Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone (61) participates in the Save Streak competition during the NHL All-Star Skills event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone will miss Wednesday’s game against the Calgary Flames because of an upper-body injury, the team announced.

Stone played in Tuesday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers after taking part in All-Star Weekend at T-Mobile Arena. The 29-year-old has 28 points in 28 games.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Police: Video shows Saints’ Alvin Kamara in Strip scuffle
Police: Video shows Saints’ Alvin Kamara in Strip scuffle
2
Sisolak expected to suspend Nevada mask mandate
Sisolak expected to suspend Nevada mask mandate
3
Raiders’ new special teams coach hot topic at Super Bowl
Raiders’ new special teams coach hot topic at Super Bowl
4
Video shows Raiders’ Hobbs pleading with trooper
Video shows Raiders’ Hobbs pleading with trooper
5
Las Vegas housing market kicks off 2022 with new price record
Las Vegas housing market kicks off 2022 with new price record
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST