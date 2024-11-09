How are 8 former Knights doing with their new NHL teams?

The Knights have gotten off to a great start this season despite a ton of roster turnover in the summer. Here’s how their former players are doing with their new teams.

The Golden Knights couldn’t have asked for a better start to the season.

Sure, they’ve had some issues. They’ve lost five of their first six games on the road. They’ve had some defensive deficiencies. But it’s hard to complain about a 9-3-2 record through 14 games.

There were questions about how the Knights would fare this season after they experienced a lot of roster turnover over the summer. They lost six players in free agency and another two in trades.

The team hasn’t missed a beat on the ice so far. The front office’s decisions have panned out well, given the Knights have raced out of the gates and some of their former players haven’t had a great first month with their new teams.

Here’s a look at how some old faces are doing in fresh places:

Jonathan Marchessault — Nashville Predators

It’s still early. There’s plenty of time for things to change. But no one anticipated Marchessault and the Predators getting off to a 4-9-1 start after an offseason splurge.

Marchessault, who signed a five-year, $27.5 million deal with Nashville on July 1, has two goals and five assists in 14 games. The Predators are last in the Western Conference standings despite also spending big on center Steven Stamkos and defenseman Brady Skjei in the offseason.

Chandler Stephenson, C — Seattle Kraken

Stephenson did get revenge on his former team Friday in Seattle’s 4-3 overtime win over the Knights at Climate Pledge Arena.

The 31-year-old is still off to a shaky start after signing a seven-year, $43.75 million deal with the Kraken on July 1.

Stephenson has nine points in 15 games, four of which came in Seattle’s 8-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 29.

The Kraken, like Nashville, were big spenders in free agency. The signed defenseman Brandon Montour to a seven-year, $49.98 million deal in addition to adding Stephenson. Seattle still stumbled out of the gates with a 6-8-1 start, but it snapped a four-game losing streak against the Knights.

William Carrier, LW — Carolina Hurricanes

Carrier, an Original Misfit, is having a fun time in his new surroundings.

The Hurricanes have won eight in a row entering Saturday’s game against Colorado. Carrier has done his job on the fourth line, scoring three points in 12 games while remaining a physical presence.

Carrier, skating with 24-year-old center Jack Drury and 21-year-old right wing Jackson Blake, is plus-3 at five-on-five.

The 29-year-old signed a six-year, $12 million deal with Carolina on July 1.

Alec Martinez, D — Chicago Blackhawks

The Blackhawks brought Martinez in to be a veteran presence on a young team.

Things haven’t gone to plan to far. Martinez, 37, has one assist in four games and hasn’t played since Oct. 15 because of a right groin injury. The three-time Stanley Cup champion missed 27 games last season due to lower-body injuries.

The Blackhawks signed Martinez to a one-year, $4 million deal July 1.

Logan Thompson, G — Washington Capitals

Thompson is off to a strong start in Washington.

The 27-year-old has won all six of his starts and has a 2.81 goals-against average and .903 save percentage. The Capitals acquired him June 29 for two third-round picks.

Thompson is still splitting starts with goaltender Charlie Lindgren. But he may earn more time in net if he keeps playing the way he has.

Paul Cotter, LW — New Jersey Devils

Cotter got off to a surprising start this season with four goals in his first four games.

He’s since scored just twice in his last 12 appearances. Still, he has 10 points in 16 games and has been a key part of the Devils’ third line with center Erik Haula and right wing Stefan Noesen.

Cotter was traded to New Jersey on June 29 for goaltender Akira Schmid and right wing Alexander Holtz.

Michael Amadio, RW — Ottawa Senators

Amadio hasn’t had a strong beginning to his Senators tenure.

He didn’t record his first point with the team until Oct. 29. He’s added just one assist since. He doesn’t have a goal in 13 games after scoring 14 last season for the Knights.

Amadio signed a three-year, $7.8 million deal with Ottawa on July 1.

Anthony Mantha, RW — Calgary Flames

The Flames have been one of the NHL’s biggest surprises thanks to their 7-5-2 start. Mantha was contributing to the team’s success with four goals and three assists his first 13 games.

The 30-year-old then suffered a lower-body injury Tuesday against Montreal and was placed on injured reserve. Mantha signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal with Calgary on July 1.

Up next

What: Hurricanes at Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KMCC-34

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)