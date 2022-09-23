How to watch Golden Knights in 2022-23 season

Here is a viewing guide for each channel the Golden Knights will appear on this season and how to get them.

Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) takes a shot on goaltender Adin Hill (33) while forward Kyle Marino (67) defends during training camp at City National Arena on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights’ schedule is set. Their list of national TV appearances is out.

That often leaves fans with a simple question: How can one watch every game?

It’s an inquiry that has gotten more complicated since the NHL split its national TV package between ESPN and Turner Sports. ESPN then made things even trickier by putting some games on streaming services only.

But the Knights’ schedule is pretty straightforward. Here are the channels they are scheduled to appear on and how to get them. They also can be heard on the radio on KRLV (98.9 FM, 1340 AM).

AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain (70 games)

This remains the Knights’ primary home.

The channel is available on Cox (313/1313), DirecTV (684) and the streaming services DirecTV Stream and fuboTV. Getting AT&T SportsNet on Cox requires the Contour TV Preferred or Contour TV Ultimate package. Getting the channel on DirecTV or DirecTV Stream means buying the choice, ultimate or premier package.

Dish does not carry AT&T SportsNet, nor do streaming services Hulu, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The Knights’ Monday preseason game against Los Angeles also will air on AT&T SportsNet.

ESPN (Six games)

The Knights’ games on ESPN should be easy to find for most.

Cox (30/1030), DirecTV (206) and Dish (140) have it on their most basic packages. It’s also available on streaming services fuboTV, Hulu, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

TNT (Four games)

Turner Sports will show games throughout the season on TNT. The channel also will be the home of the Winter Classic and Stanley Cup Final.

TNT is on Cox (18/1018), DirecTV (245) and Dish (138), as well as Hulu, Sling TV and YouTube TV. It is not on fuboTV. The channel is only on the Cox Contour TV Preferred and Contour TV Ultimate packages.

ESPN+/Hulu (One game)

One Knights game will not be on broadcast TV. Instead, it will require an ESPN+ or Hulu subscription to watch.

ESPN+ is available on a computer, smart TVs, Xbox consoles, phones, tablets and more platforms with a subscription that costs $6.99 per month. The Knights’ ESPN+/Hulu game is at 7 p.m. March 28 against Edmonton.

KTNV-13 (One game)

The Knights will have one game on an over-the-air channel.

Their April 8 trip to Dallas at 12:30 p.m. will be on KTNV-13. It’s one of 15 regular-season NHL games that will be on ABC this season.

Six of the Knights’ preseason games also will be shown on KTNV-13.

