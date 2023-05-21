92°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 2 in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 21, 2023 - 10:29 am
 
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and teammates celebrate another goal against the Da ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and teammates celebrate another goal against the Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Golden Knights are looking to take a 2-0 lead over the Stars in the Western Conference Final on Sunday in Game 2 before heading to Dallas from Games 3 and 4.

The Knights won Game 1 4-3 thanks to an overtime goal by Brett Howden.

Here’s how you can tune in from home.

Who: Stars at Golden Knights

What: Western Conference Final

When: Noon Sunday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KTNV-13

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -130; total 5½

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com. Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

