How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 2 in Las Vegas

The Golden Knights are looking to take a 2-0 lead over the Stars in the Western Conference Final on Sunday in Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and teammates celebrate another goal against the Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) during the third period in Game 1 of an NHL Stanley Cup semi-final playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The Knights won Game 1 4-3 thanks to an overtime goal by Brett Howden.

Here’s how you can tune in from home.

Who: Stars at Golden Knights

What: Western Conference Final

When: Noon Sunday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: KTNV-13

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -130; total 5½

