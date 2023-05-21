How to watch Golden Knights-Stars Game 2 in Las Vegas
The Golden Knights are looking to take a 2-0 lead over the Stars in the Western Conference Final on Sunday in Game 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The Golden Knights are looking to take a 2-0 lead over the Stars in the Western Conference Final on Sunday in Game 2 before heading to Dallas from Games 3 and 4.
The Knights won Game 1 4-3 thanks to an overtime goal by Brett Howden.
Here’s how you can tune in from home.
Who: Stars at Golden Knights
What: Western Conference Final
When: Noon Sunday
Where: T-Mobile Arena
TV: KTNV-13
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Knights -130; total 5½
