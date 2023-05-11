How to watch Knights-Oilers Game 4
The Golden Knights are looking to stretch their series lead over the Oilers to 3-1 Wednesday night in Edmonton.
Adin Hill will make his first career playoff start in net after Laurent Brossoit suffered an injury in the first period of Game 3.
Here’s how you can tune in:
Who: Golden Knights at Oilers
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday
Where: Rogers Place
TV: ESPN
Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)
Line: Oilers -180; total 7
