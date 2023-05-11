82°F
Golden Knights

How to watch Knights-Oilers Game 4

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 10, 2023 - 5:08 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during second-period NH ...
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during second-period NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, May 8, 2023. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights are looking to stretch their series lead over the Oilers to 3-1 Wednesday night in Edmonton.

Adin Hill will make his first career playoff start in net after Laurent Brossoit suffered an injury in the first period of Game 3.

Here’s how you can tune in:

Who: Golden Knights at Oilers

When: 7 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Rogers Place

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Oilers -180; total 7

Contact Rochelle Richards at rrichards@reviewjournal.com Follow @RoRichards24 on Twitter.

