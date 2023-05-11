Knights defenseman suspended for Game 5 of Oilers series

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was suspended by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety after slashing Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl in Wednesday’s game.

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) trips Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) during the second period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Nicolas Hague (14) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) fight during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers players rough it up during the third period of Game 4 of an NHL hockey second-round playoff series Wednesday, May 10, 2023, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was suspended one game by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Thursday.

Pietrangelo slashed Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl with both hands away from the puck with 1:27 remaining in Game 4 of the Knights’ second-round series Wednesday. Pietrangelo was given a major penalty and a game misconduct on the play.

This is the first suspension of his 15-year NHL career.

Pietrangelo has been the recipient of some late and aggressive hits in the series. Oilers right wing Evander Kane cross-checked Pietrangelo in the face well after the first-period buzzer in Game 3. Kane also sent Pietrangelo hard into the boards in Game 4 less than three minutes before the slash. Kane and right wing Jonathan Marchessault were given misconduct penalties after the play.

Pietrangelo’s suspension leaves the Knights without their No. 1 defenseman for Friday’s pivotal Game 5 at T-Mobile Arena. The best-of-seven series is tied 2-2 after Edmonton’s 4-1 victory Wednesday.

The Oilers also will be dealing with an absence.

Edmonton defenseman Darnell Nurse was given an instigator penalty after fighting defenseman Nic Hague with 50 seconds left in Wednesday’s game. Instigator penalties in the final five minutes of regulation come with an automatic one-game suspension. Nurse’s was upheld Thursday by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

Nurse leads all Oilers defensemen in time on ice. He has four assists in 10 games in the postseason.

Also, coach Jay Woodcroft was fined $10,000.

