Injured William Karlsson skates with team, won’t play Saturday

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson waits for the puck to drop on a face off during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Arizona Coyotes Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Injured forward William Karlsson participated in the Golden Knights’ morning skate Saturday at City National Arena, his first time skating with the team in nearly a month.

Karlsson has not played since Jan. 14 at Buffalo and was listed as week to week with an upper-body injury. He did not join the team on its recently concluded four-game road trip.

Karlsson was ruled out of Saturday’s game against Carolina at T-Mobile Arena by coach Peter DeBoer, but could join the team for its game Tuesday at Minnesota if he is cleared after an X-ray Sunday.

“He’s getting close,” DeBoer said. “I think he’s taking some contact today. He’s got another X-ray tomorrow and then we’ll see. If that goes well, he’s probably really close.”

Karlsson has 10 goals and 34 points in 49 games. Prior to being injured, Karlsson played in 234 straight games and was the only player to appear in every game in Knights franchise history.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.