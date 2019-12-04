Jonathan Marchessault nets hat trick in Golden Knights’ 4-3 win

Jonathan Marchessault recorded a natural hat trick in the first 9:40 of the third period to help the Golden Knights rally for a 4-3 victory at New Jersey on Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) lifts center Jonathan Marchessault (81) in the air after Marchessault scored his third goal of the night during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. The Golden Knights defeated the Devils 4-3. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) tries to corral the puck away from New Jersey Devils center Nico Hischier (13) in front of Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) blocks a shot with Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) and Golden Knights right wing Alex Tuch (89) in front of the crease during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) reaches for the puck as New Jersey Devils left wing Jesper Bratt (63) and Devils defenseman Damon Severson (28) try to keep him from controlling it during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood (29) bobbles the puck as he makes a save with Vegas Golden Knights center Cody Glass (9) threatening during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New Jersey Devils left wing Taylor Hall (9) trips in front of Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) gets his stick around New Jersey Devils left wing Miles Wood (44) behind the Golden Knights' goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban (30) watches the puck as it bounces in front of New Jersey Devils center Travis Zajac (19) with Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) watching, far right, during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban (76) trips in front of Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith (19) lifts center Jonathan Marchessault (81) in the air after Marchessault scored his third goal of the night during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the New Jersey Devils, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Newark, N.J. The Golden Knights defeated the Devils 4-3. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEWARK, N.J. — Jonathan Marchessault recorded a natural hat trick in the opening 9:40 of the third period to help the Golden Knights rally for a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at Prudential Center.

Chandler Stephenson, who was acquired in a trade Monday, scored in his debut. Alex Tuch added three assists, as the Knights extended their season-long win streak to four games.

Marchessault redirected a pass from William Karlsson at 1:05 of the third to tie the score at 2 and put the Knights ahead almost four minutes later when he deflected Deryk Engelland’s shot from the point. He then banged in his own rebound to complete the hat trick for a 4-2 lead.

Goaltender Malcolm Subban made his fifth consecutive start and finished with 32 saves to improve his record to 4-4-2.

The Devils, who fired coach John Hynes hours before the game, were led by Kyle Palmieri’s goal and an assist.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Schoen at dschoen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5203. Follow @DavidSchoenLVRJ on Twitter.