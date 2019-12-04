Jonathan Marchessault nets hat trick in Golden Knights’ 4-3 win
NEWARK, N.J. — Jonathan Marchessault recorded a natural hat trick in the opening 9:40 of the third period to help the Golden Knights rally for a 4-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday at Prudential Center.
Chandler Stephenson, who was acquired in a trade Monday, scored in his debut. Alex Tuch added three assists, as the Knights extended their season-long win streak to four games.
Marchessault redirected a pass from William Karlsson at 1:05 of the third to tie the score at 2 and put the Knights ahead almost four minutes later when he deflected Deryk Engelland’s shot from the point. He then banged in his own rebound to complete the hat trick for a 4-2 lead.
Goaltender Malcolm Subban made his fifth consecutive start and finished with 32 saves to improve his record to 4-4-2.
The Devils, who fired coach John Hynes hours before the game, were led by Kyle Palmieri’s goal and an assist.
