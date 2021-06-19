Josh Anderson ends slump, gives Canadiens series lead

Montreal Canadiens forward Josh Anderson had one point in the last 24 games before tying the game in regulation and scoring the winning goal in overtime against the Golden Knights.

Montreal Canadiens celebrate Josh Anderson's goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson celebrates with Paul Byron and Jesperi Kotkaniemi after scoring in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) celebrates with Paul Byron and Jesperi Kotkaniemi after scoring in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury covers the puck in front of Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher, top, and Corey Perry during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price stops Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson, who he is covered by Canadiens' Joel Edmundson during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens substitute coach Luke Richardson stands behind the team bench during the first period of Game 3 of the team's NHL hockey semifinal series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price stops Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault (81) as Canadiens' Shea Weber defends during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch moves in on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the first period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price stops a shot as Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch looks for the rebound during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with Tyler Toffoli during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi, left, and Joel Armia celebrate a goal by Josh Anderson on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price stops Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) as Canadiens' Nick Suzuki defends during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

Canadiens forward Josh Anderson picked a good time to break out of his slump.

The 27-year-old had one point in his last 24 games before scoring the tying goal with 1:55 left in the third period and the game-winner in overtime as Montreal claimed a 3-2 win over the Golden Knights on Friday night at the Bell Centre to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven Stanley Cup semifinals.

Anderson closed the regular season with 11 straight games without a point. After scoring a goal in the postseason opener against Toronto, he went another 12 games without a point before tapping in Marc-Andre Fleury’s turnover to tie Friday’s game.

He followed that by knocking down a puck at the blue line and crashing hard to the net, where he took a feed from Paul Byron and slipped the puck past a sprawling Fleury with 7:07 left in overtime to ignite a celebration.

“We had to press in the third period, and obviously we got a fortunate bounce on the tying goal,” said Anderson, who had 24 points in the regular season. “In overtime, it looked like we had a lot more energy than them.

“We found a way tonight in a huge game we needed to win.”

They did it despite missing interim coach Dominique Ducharme, who learned hours before the game he had tested positive for COVID-19 and needed to isolate from the team.

“Things went fast, and maybe we were better off that way,” said assistant coach Luke Richardson, who filled in for Ducharme. “We didn’t have too much time to think about it. We’re running things the way Dom runs them, so business as usual.”

Ducharme was leading a coaches meeting at the morning skate when he was informed of the results and immediately isolated from players and staff. He spoke to the team by Zoom before the game and then again after the victory. Richardson said the coaching staff also communicated with him briefly between periods, but in the end it was on Richardson to manage the game.

“I guess I always thought my first chance running an NHL bench would be an exhibition game,” the 52-year-old said. “Instead, it comes in the third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in overtime. It’s pretty exciting. We’re just hoping to keep this thing going and get the whole group back together.”

Anderson provided the heroics, but the steady presence of goalie Carey Price kept the game close. The Knights outshot Montreal 30-8 through two periods, yet the game was tied 1-1.

“He was unbelievable,” defenseman and captain Shea Weber said. “Obviously a huge reason we’ve been so successful, and no different tonight. We weren’t very good to start, obviously they made a point to have a good start and they were better than us. We got better as the game went on, but without (Price), we wouldn’t have had a chance to do what we did.”

The Canadiens are 9-0 when scoring at least two goals in the postseason, a testament to Price’s play. They have won nine of their last 10.

“We just don’t quit,” Price said. “That’s the easiest way to explain it. We’ve gone through a lot of adversity, and we keep responding well to it.”

