Knights add backup goalie from Maple Leafs in free agency

The Golden Knights appear to have found a backup goaltender after trading Logan Thompson to the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov, right, makes save against Detroit Red Wings J.T. Compher, bottom left, during third-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Former Toronto and Washington netminder Ilya Samsonov signed a one-year contract with the Knights, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Monday.

Samsonov, 27, went 23-7-8 last season while posting career worsts in save percentage (.890) and goals-against average (3.13). He is 102-39-21 with a .904 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average in five NHL seasons.

Samsonov will partner with goaltender Adin Hill and serve as the replacement for Logan Thompson, who was traded to the Capitals on Saturday for two third-round picks.

