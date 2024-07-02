105°F
Golden Knights

Knights add backup goalie from Maple Leafs in free agency

Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov, right, makes save against Detroit Red Wings J.T. Comp ...
Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Ilya Samsonov, right, makes save against Detroit Red Wings J.T. Compher, bottom left, during third-period NHL hockey game action in Toronto, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) skates with the puck during the third period of ...
Knights’ All-Star center signs as free agent with Seattle
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) battles for position against Philadelphia Flyers ...
Knights see another Original Misfit depart in free agency
Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) eyes the puck during an NHL game between the Gold ...
Knights lose 2 forwards to Canadian teams in free agency
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) skates for the puck while Kraken left wing Andre B ...
Knights ‘warrior’ defenseman heads to Blackhawks in free agency
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 5:12 pm
 

The Golden Knights appear to have found their backup goaltender.

Former Toronto and Washington netminder Ilya Samsonov signed a one-year contract with the Knights, general manager Kelly McCrimmon said Monday.

Samsonov, 27, went 23-7-8 last season while posting career worsts in save percentage (.890) and goals-against average (3.13). He is 102-39-21 with a .904 save percentage and 2.76 goals-against average in five NHL seasons.

Samsonov will partner with goaltender Adin Hill and serve as the replacement for Logan Thompson, who was traded to the Capitals on Saturday for two third-round picks.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

