Knights center shows off hockey hair in new TV commercial

One of the Golden Knights’ key players gets to put his flow on display in a new Great Clips commercial that will run through the NHL playoffs.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) hits the puck across the ice during a game against the Ottawa Senators at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

William Karlsson’s luscious locks are about to get some TV time.

The Golden Knights center stars in a new commercial for Great Clips with Florida Panthers right wing Matthew Tkachuk. The 14-second spot will run through the NHL playoffs on channels such as NHL Network, TNT, ESPN and KTNV-13.

Karlsson’s flow long has been one of his standout traits, to go with his exceptional speed, intelligence and work ethic. He played a key role in the Knights’ victory against Tkachuk and the Panthers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

Karlsson finished with 11 goals in 22 games last postseason. The Original Misfit also went viral during the Knights’ victory parade for an impassioned speech he made in front of T-Mobile Arena.

