Karlsson goes viral during Knights’ championship parade — VIDEO

The Golden Knights had a lot of fun at their Stanley Cup championship parade Saturday. No one was likely having more fun than center William Karlsson.

Golden Knights center William Karlsson, left, poses on the stage during a rally at Toshiba Plaza after the Golden Knights’ NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory parade, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Golden Knights center William Karlsson cheers toward the crowd as the Knights take the stage to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Reilly Smith, left, right wing Jonathan Marchessault and William Karlsson, all original members of the Knights, celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) hoists the Stanley Cup after their 9-3 win over the Florida Panthers following Game 5 winning the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final series at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) poses with his family, wife Emily Ferguson, bottom left, and son Beckham Karlsson, sitting in the Stanley Cup, after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

The Golden Knights made sure to enjoy the moment Saturday, soaking up the scene as thousands of fans flocked to the Strip for their Stanley Cup championship parade.

No one appeared to be having more fun than center William Karlsson.

His speech and antics on stage at the rally at Toshiba Plaza and T-Mobile Arena quickly went viral on several national sports and social websites.

The 30-year-old, one of six original Knights still with the franchise, stumbled when the team first arrived at the rally. Soon, he didn’t have a shirt.

The normally softspoken Karlsson later grabbed a microphone for what became a speech hyping up longtime linemate Jonathan Marchessault, the Conn Smythe Trophy winner for playoff MVP, and the team’s fans.

He kept going even when Knights TV color analyst Shane Hnidy and VGK Foundation president of community relations and player initiatives Kim Frank tried to cut him off.

“This guy,” Karlsson said of Marchessault. “This effing guy. Yeah, I know, I know. So, he was here day one. Yeah. And I know you (the fans) have been here day (expletive) one. You guys are so amazing. We’ve been up and down on this journey to the Cup.

“No, no, no, no. Listen to me. We’ve been waiting for six long years for this guy to be M.V.P. Jonathan Marchessault!”

Karlsson was later carried off stage by teammate William Carrier, another original Misfit, as Marchessault took his turn to speak.

Karlsson made a triumphant return as the celebration wound down, with the Knights jamming to some of their locker-room staples like “Never Going Home” by Kungs, “Dancing Queen” by ABBA and “Hold the Line” by Toto. Their significant others even joined them on stage as the songs continued playing.

Karlsson was a critical piece to the team’s championship run. He scored 11 goals in 22 games and played exceptional defense against some of the best opposing forwards the Knights faced like Winnipeg’s Pierre-Luc Dubois, Edmonton’s Connor McDavid and Dallas’ Roope Hintz.

Karlsson also became a father during the second round when his wife Emily gave birth to the couple’s first child, a son named Beckham.

