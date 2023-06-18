85°F
Golden Knights

Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip

Golden Knights Stanley Cup celebration
Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 17, 2023 - 7:00 pm
 
Updated June 17, 2023 - 10:22 pm
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone hoists the Stanley Cup during a rally at Toshiba Plaza aft ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone hoists the Stanley Cup during a rally at Toshiba Plaza after the Golden Knights’ NHL hockey Stanley Cup victory parade, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Golden Knights fans and players celebrate during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, ...
Golden Knights fans and players celebrate during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone holds up the Stanley Cup to a crowd of more than 7,000 as the ...
Golden Knights captain Mark Stone holds up the Stanley Cup to a crowd of more than 7,000 as the Knights celebrate their NHL hockey championship win outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone holds the Stanley Cup as he celebrates with fans during a ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone holds the Stanley Cup as he celebrates with fans during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Drummers march on the Stanley Cup championship parade route on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las ...
Drummers march on the Stanley Cup championship parade route on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault cheers with the crowd of 7,000 people outside T ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault cheers with the crowd of 7,000 people outside T-Mobile Arena as the Knights celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden knights forward Jonathan Marchessault waves to the crowd wile drinking a bottle of champ ...
Golden knights forward Jonathan Marchessault waves to the crowd wile drinking a bottle of champagne during the Stanley Cup championship parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans crowd Toshiba Plaza before the Golden Knights parade down the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate ...
Fans crowd Toshiba Plaza before the Golden Knights parade down the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Marquees on the Strip near Flamingo Road celebrate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup champ ...
Marquees on the Strip near Flamingo Road celebrate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship team Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A Golden Knights fan cheers as the Stanley Cup championship parade makes its way down the Strip ...
A Golden Knights fan cheers as the Stanley Cup championship parade makes its way down the Strip on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A drone light show is displayed above the T-Mobile Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanle ...
A drone light show is displayed above the T-Mobile Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans gather on Las Vegas Boulevard in and around Toshiba Plaza at the Vegas Golden Knights Stan ...
Fans gather on Las Vegas Boulevard in and around Toshiba Plaza at the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Viva Vegas cheerleaders pump up the crowd during the Stanley Cup championship parade on Saturda ...
Viva Vegas cheerleaders pump up the crowd during the Stanley Cup championship parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone holds the Stanley Cup as team owner Bill Foley, seated, lo ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone holds the Stanley Cup as team owner Bill Foley, seated, look on as they celebrate with fans during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) sprays champagne on the crowd during Knights Stan ...
Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) sprays champagne on the crowd during Knights Stanley Cup Final championship celebration outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans gather on Las Vegas Boulevard in and around Toshiba Plaza at the Vegas Golden Knights Stan ...
Fans gather on Las Vegas Boulevard in and around Toshiba Plaza at the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marquees on the Strip near Flamingo Road celebrate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup champ ...
Marquees on the Strip near Flamingo Road celebrate the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship team Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fans crowd Toshiba Plaza before the Golden Knights parade down the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate ...
Fans crowd Toshiba Plaza before the Golden Knights parade down the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on the Strip at Flamingo ...
Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on the Strip at Flamingo Road in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
The Golden Knights fans go wild for TV cameras as the Knights parade down Las Vegas Boulevard t ...
The Golden Knights fans go wild for TV cameras as the Knights parade down Las Vegas Boulevard to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
A drone light show is displayed above the T-Mobile Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanle ...
A drone light show is displayed above the T-Mobile Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buses full of Golden Knights players make their way down the strip during the Stanley Cup champ ...
Buses full of Golden Knights players make their way down the strip during the Stanley Cup championship parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans crowd Toshiba Plaza before the Golden Knights parade down the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate ...
Fans crowd Toshiba Plaza before the Golden Knights parade down the Las Vegas Strip to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights fans cheer as the Stanley Cup championship parade makes its way down the Strip o ...
Golden Knights fans cheer as the Stanley Cup championship parade makes its way down the Strip on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, right, holds the Stanley Cup as he celebrates with fans d ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, right, holds the Stanley Cup as he celebrates with fans during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Knights fans and players celebrate during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, ...
Golden Knights fans and players celebrate during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, and team owner Bill Foley, left, hold the Stanley ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone, center, and team owner Bill Foley, left, hold the Stanley Cup as they celebrate with fans during a parade to mark their team's win the Stanley Cup, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Knights fans and players celebrate during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, ...
Golden Knights fans and players celebrate during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
A drone light show is displayed above the T-Mobile Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanle ...
A drone light show is displayed above the T-Mobile Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Golden Knights fans cheer at Toshiba Plaza while waiting for the Golden Knights to parade t ...
The Golden Knights fans cheer at Toshiba Plaza while waiting for the Golden Knights to parade to them down Las Vegas Boulevard to celebrate their Stanley Cup Final win outside on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade turns off Flamingo Road t ...
Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade turns off Flamingo Road to the Strip in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on Flamingo Road near the ...
Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on Flamingo Road near the Strip in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
A Golden knights fan waves to players on the busses during the Stanley Cup championship parade ...
A Golden knights fan waves to players on the busses during the Stanley Cup championship parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A drone light show is displayed above the T-Mobile Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanle ...
A drone light show is displayed above the T-Mobile Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship busses, left, make their way to the beginning o ...
Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship busses, left, make their way to the beginning of the parade route on the Strip at Flamingo Road in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Golden Knights fans and players celebrate during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, ...
Golden Knights fans and players celebrate during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on Flamingo Road near the ...
Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on Flamingo Road near the Strip in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Marquees on Las Vegas Boulevard during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade ...
Marquees on Las Vegas Boulevard during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on the Strip at Flamingo ...
Fans cheer the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup championship parade on the Strip at Flamingo Road in Las Vegas Saturday, June 17, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone holds the Stanley Cup as he celebrates with fans during a ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone holds the Stanley Cup as he celebrates with fans during a parade to mark their team's Stanley Cup win, on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
The Stanley Cup is lifted up in front of fans during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Champ ...
The Stanley Cup is lifted up in front of fans during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Stanley Cup is carried down the Strip during the Stanley Cup championship parade on Saturda ...
The Stanley Cup is carried down the Strip during the Stanley Cup championship parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A drone light show is displayed above the T-Mobile Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanle ...
A drone light show is displayed above the T-Mobile Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans gather on Las Vegas Boulevard in and around Toshiba Plaza at the Vegas Golden Knights Stan ...
Fans gather on Las Vegas Boulevard in and around Toshiba Plaza at the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Stanley Cup is lifted up in front of fans during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Champ ...
The Stanley Cup is lifted up in front of fans during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans reach for the Stanley Cup as it is passed from one float to another during the Vegas Golde ...
Fans reach for the Stanley Cup as it is passed from one float to another during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A drone light show is displayed above the T-Mobile Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanle ...
A drone light show is displayed above the T-Mobile Arena during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Buses full of Golden Knights players make their way down the Strip during the Stanley Cup champ ...
Buses full of Golden Knights players make their way down the Strip during the Stanley Cup championship parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knight’s players drink out of the Stanley Cup during the Vegas Golden Knights Sta ...
Golden Knight’s players drink out of the Stanley Cup during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marquees on Las Vegas Boulevard during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade ...
Marquees on Las Vegas Boulevard during the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Championship Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights celebrated their first Stanley Cup championship with a parade down the Strip and a rally at Toshiba Plaza on Saturday night.

Tens of thousands of fans joined the team on the 1-mile parade route, running from Flamingo Road and heading south toward Tropicana Avenue. The celebration finished with a rally at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena.

