Uknighted! Golden Knights celebrate Stanley Cup championship on Strip
The Golden Knights celebrated their first Stanley Cup championship with a parade down the Strip and a rally at Toshiba Plaza on Saturday night.
The Golden Knights celebrated their first Stanley Cup championship with a parade down the Strip and a rally at Toshiba Plaza on Saturday night.
Tens of thousands of fans joined the team on the 1-mile parade route, running from Flamingo Road and heading south toward Tropicana Avenue. The celebration finished with a rally at Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena.
Related stories
— Everything you need to know about the Glolden Knights’ victory parade
— Road closures, bus transportation for Golden Knights’ parade
— Champions! Golden Knights win Stanley Cup