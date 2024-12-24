3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Cassidy hits big milestone against Ducks

The Golden Knights will enter their three-day holiday break on a four-game winning streak after defeating the Anaheim Ducks on Monday at T-Mobile Arena.

Knights looking for sweep of Ducks heading into Christmas break

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) scores a goal past Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal, right, during the third period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) looks to attempt a shot during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) chases after Anaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson (43) during the third period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights players talk before a face-off during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) falls while attempting a shot during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates around Anaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson (43) during the third period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights fans cheer after a goal is scored during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) points to his teammates after scoring a goal during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anaheim Ducks goaltender Lukas Dostal (1) watches the puck through a sea of sticks during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe (2) chase after the puck during the third period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) attempts a shot on goal during the third period of the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano (77) fends off Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) during the second period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) makes a glove save during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) holds his ear after taking a blow during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. Pietrangelo would later return to the game. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish (23) loses his stick between the legs of Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the first period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) is helped off the ice after taking a stick through his mask during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson (36) covers his face after taking a stick through his mask during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) watches Anaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson (43) control the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Brian Dumoulin (6) compete for the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Anaheim Ducks left wing Alex Killorn (17) compete for the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights right wing Cole Schwindt (22) controls the puck during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) and left wing Tanner Pearson, right, celebrate after Pearson scores a short-handed goal during the first period of the NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena, Monday, Dec. 23, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s been nothing but success for Bruce Cassidy since he arrived in Las Vegas two-plus seasons ago.

That will now show in the Golden Knights’ record books.

Cassidy became the winningest coach in Knights history by earning his 119th victory with the franchise during a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at T-Mobile Arena on Monday.

The 59-year-old coach, who won his 400th game earlier this season, surpassed Gerard Gallant by improving to 119-59-20 in 198 games with the Knights. Gallant, the franchise’s first-ever coach, was 118-75-20 with the team before being fired Jan. 15, 2020.

Center Tomas Hertl and right wing Keegan Kolesar each had a goal and an assist to help Cassidy get the record Monday. Left wing Tanner Pearson added a short-handed goal to help the Knights (23-8-3) pick up their eighth win in nine games. Goaltender Adin Hill made 27 saves.

The Knights dominated from the get-go against an Anaheim team that was playing the second night of a back-to-back. The Ducks came from behind to beat the Utah Hockey Club 5-4 in overtime Sunday.

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson stopped the first 11 shots he faced, but left the game late in the first period after taking a stick to the eye from Knights center Tanner Laczynski. Lukas Dostal, who started Sunday for the Ducks, came in for relief.

The first shot Dostal saw found its way to the back of the net.

Laczynski was called for interference on the inadvertent poke to the eye, but the Knights’ penalty kill came through. Pearson received a pass from Kolesar and beat Dostal with 41 seconds left in the first period to give his team a 1-0 lead.

The Knights controlled play from there, but the Ducks hung around long enough to find an equalizer. Anaheim broke through on its 15th shot 1:13 into the third period when Mason McTavish tied the game off an odd-man rush.

The Knights grabbed the lead back 9:36 into the period when Hertl scored his 10th goal of the season. Kolesar finished things off by adding an insurance goal with 4:10 remaining.

The Knights now head into their three-day holiday break with a five-point lead in the Pacific Division. They’re two points behind the Winnipeg Jets for the top spot in the Western Conference with two games in hand.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

1. Knights sweep Ducks

The Knights won all four of their meetings with the Ducks this season, outscoring Anaheim 13-5 in the process.

There remains a large gap between the two sides.

Anaheim is a young team still trying to find its identity. The Knights, on the other hand, are rolling as one of the NHL’s top clubs.

2. Year of Kolesar continues

Kolesar, 27, keeps building on his best season to date. His goal was his ninth of the season, a new career high.

Kolesar has typically been a physical fourth-line forward, but he’s shown enough of a scoring touch to earn opportunities in an elevated role. He got that Monday, spending time on the second line with Hertl and William Karlsson.

3. Hertl preparing for San Jose

Hertl’s goal came at a good time.

The Knights’ next game Friday will be in San Jose. It will be Hertl’s first trip back since the Sharks traded him in March.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.