Knights cruise past Ducks to sweep back-to-back
Shea Theodore scored twice, and the Golden Knights won the second leg of a back-to-back, beating the Ducks on Wednesday in Anaheim.
Defenseman Shea Theodore and center William Karlsson scored against their former team, and the Golden Knights swept a back-to-back with a 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday.
Theodore scored twice in the victory, including an empty-netter.
Karlsson (2011) and Theodore (2013) were former draft picks of the Ducks. Both players were also selected to participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday, with Karlsson joining Sweden and Theodore with Canada.
Right wing Alexander Holtz scored, and goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves to help the Knights (17-7-3) win for the sixth time in their past eight games. Right wing Victor Olofsson had two assists against the Ducks (10-11-3).
The Knights won the first leg of the back-to-back 1-0 over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
