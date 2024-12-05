Knights cruise past Ducks to sweep back-to-back

Shea Theodore scored twice, and the Golden Knights won the second leg of a back-to-back, beating the Ducks on Wednesday in Anaheim.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin, right, clears the puck against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Cam Fowler during the second period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jackson LaCombe celebrates with the bench after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb, right, shoots against Anaheim Ducks right wing Brett Leason during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin, right, shoots against Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Sam Colangelo, left, vies for the puck against Vegas Golden Knights center Brett Howden during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar controls the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Anaheim Ducks during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson, second from left, celebrates scoring against the Anaheim Ducks with, from left, defenseman Nicolas Hague, center Brett Howden, and defenseman Kaedan Korczak during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson celebrates with the bench after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Anaheim Ducks, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Kaedan Korczak, right, controls the puck next to Anaheim Ducks center Jansen Harkins during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Frank Vatrano, center, shoots against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov, left, and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Olen Zellweger shoots during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev, right, controls the puck against Anaheim Ducks center Ryan Strome during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson, right, and Anaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson vie for the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Anaheim Ducks right wing Brett Leason, left, vies for the puck against Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Nicolas Hague during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Defenseman Shea Theodore and center William Karlsson scored against their former team, and the Golden Knights swept a back-to-back with a 4-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Wednesday.

Theodore scored twice in the victory, including an empty-netter.

Karlsson (2011) and Theodore (2013) were former draft picks of the Ducks. Both players were also selected to participate in the 4 Nations Face-Off on Wednesday, with Karlsson joining Sweden and Theodore with Canada.

Right wing Alexander Holtz scored, and goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 19 saves to help the Knights (17-7-3) win for the sixth time in their past eight games. Right wing Victor Olofsson had two assists against the Ducks (10-11-3).

The Knights won the first leg of the back-to-back 1-0 over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

