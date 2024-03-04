Knights end road trip on sour note despite star’s return
The Golden Knights finished a 1-3-1 road trip with a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night at Nationwide Arena.
Alex Nylander completed a hat trick with an empty-net goal to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 6-3 win over the Golden Knights at Nationwide Arena on Monday night.
The loss to the Eastern Conference’s last-place team extended the Knights’ slide to 2-7-1 in their last 10 games. They concluded their 1-3-1 road trip with a third consecutive regulation loss. The Knights (33-22-7) allowed at least five goals in all three games and have surrendered at least that many in five of their last seven outings.
The loss to the Blue Jackets (21-30-10) spoiled the return of center Jack Eichel, who played for the fist time since Jan. 11 because of a lower-body injury that required surgery.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.