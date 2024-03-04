Knights end road trip on sour note despite star’s return

The Golden Knights finished a 1-3-1 road trip with a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night at Nationwide Arena.

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Erik Gudbranson (44) and Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) chase the puck in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 4, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy (10) shoots against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) as Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov (9) defends in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 4, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Mason Morelli (11) skates the puck around the back of the net in front of Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Adam Boqvist (27) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 4, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore (27) skates in against Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Jake Bean (22) and goaltender Daniil Tarasov, right, in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 4, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Columbus Blue Jackets center Cole Sillinger (4) carries the puck in front of Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 4, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) blocks a shot in front of Columbus Blue Jackets left wing Alexander Nylander in the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Mason Morelli (11) celebrates after his goal with teammates in the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Monday, March 4, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Columbus Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson (78) clears the puck from in front of Daniil Tarasov in the first period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, March 4, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. At right are defenseman Ivan Provorov and Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Mason Morelli (11) shoots against Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov (40) in front of Blue Jackets defenseman Damon Severson (78) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Monday, March 4, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Alex Nylander completed a hat trick with an empty-net goal to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets to a 6-3 win over the Golden Knights at Nationwide Arena on Monday night.

The loss to the Eastern Conference’s last-place team extended the Knights’ slide to 2-7-1 in their last 10 games. They concluded their 1-3-1 road trip with a third consecutive regulation loss. The Knights (33-22-7) allowed at least five goals in all three games and have surrendered at least that many in five of their last seven outings.

The loss to the Blue Jackets (21-30-10) spoiled the return of center Jack Eichel, who played for the fist time since Jan. 11 because of a lower-body injury that required surgery.

