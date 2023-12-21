Knights fall to Lightning on late goal

The Golden Knights rallied in the third period to tie the game against the Tampa Bay Lightning, only to fall on a goal in the final two minutes.

Nicholas Paul knocked in a rebound with 1:13 remaining to lift the Lightning to a 5-4 victory over the Golden Knights at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday night.

Jonathan Marchessault scored twice, and Paul Cotter tied the game with 10:16 left for the Knights (21-8-5), who rallied from a 4-2 deficit in the third period only to fall in the final minutes.

Paul and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and two assists for the Lightning (16-13-5).

Jack Eichel had two assists to extend his franchise-record points streak to 12 games.

