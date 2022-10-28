Knights game day preview: Kolesar doubtful with illness

The Golden Knights will attempt to keep their strong start going when they play the Anaheim Ducks on Nevada Day with Keegan Kolesar doubtful with an illness.

The Golden Knights are expected to make some lineup tweaks as they attempt to keep their 6-2 start going at 3 p.m. Friday against the Anaheim Ducks.

Right wing Keegan Kolesar didn’t practice Thursday with an illness. Coach Bruce Cassidy called him “doubtful” for the Nevada Day game. That led to some changes in the bottom six at Thursday’s skate, with Cassidy keeping the top six who have performed well lately intact.

Center Nicolas Roy, who has four points in eight games, bumped up to the third line to center left wing Brett Howden and right wing Phil Kessel. Center Jake Leschyshyn was in between left wing William Carrier and right wing Michael Amadio, putting the rookie in line for his first appearance of the season.

Leschyshyn earned a roster spot out of training camp after impressing Cassidy with his defensive responsibility. The 23-year-old scored six points in 41 games last season. He’s been unable to crack the lineup so far, largely due to the fact that few players have come out.

Kolesar, if he misses Friday’s game, would be the Knights’ second non-healthy scratch of the season. Carrier missed the opener with a mid-body injury. Kolesar has one goal in eight games.

The Knights aren’t holding a morning skate because of Friday’s early start, so it’s unclear whether Logan Thompson or Adin Hill will start in net. Both have been strong so far.

Thompson is 3-2 with a .931 save percentage and a 2.03 goals-against average his rookie season. Hill is 3-0, after winning the Knights’ last game at San Jose, with a .935 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average.

The two have helped the Knights allow the second-fewest goals per game in the NHL (2). Anaheim (4.43) is giving up the second-most behind John Gibson and Anthony Stolarz, who have both struggled.

Knights vs. Ducks

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -280, total 6½

Knights record: 6-2-0 (43-31-8 last season)

Ducks record: 1-5-1 (31-37-14 last season)

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 3-1-0 last season)

Knights’ projected lineup:

Chandler Stephenson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Phil Kessel

William Carrier — Jake Leschyshyn — Michael Amadio

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

