Knights game day preview: Team swaps goalies in Montreal

The Golden Knights will make a switch in net as they go for their seventh straight win Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Goaltender Adin Hill will start for the Knights after rookie Logan Thompson played the team’s last two games and five of its last seven.

Hill is 4-0 with a .940 save percentage and a 1.72 goals-against average with the Knights. Thompson is 6-2 with a .934 save percentage and 2.01 goals-against average. The Knights have allowed the fewest goals per game in the NHL (1.92) thanks to the consistency both have shown in net. They also lead the league in team save percentage (.936).

Hill’s goal will be to maintain that strong form against a Montreal team that ranks 28th in goals per game (2.73). The Knights are 2-0 to start their five-game road trip, tied for their second longest of the season. A win against Montreal would guarantee them a winning record on the journey before wrapping it up with visits to Toronto and Buffalo.

Knights at Canadiens

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -215, total 6½

Knights record: 10-2-0

Canadiens record: 5-5-1

Head-to-head: 0-0-0 (Knights 2-0-0 last season)

Knights lineup:

Chandler Stephenson — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Jonathan Marchessault

Brett Howden — Michael Amadio — Phil Kessel

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Zach Whitecloud — Nic Hague

Adin Hill

