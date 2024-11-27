Knights get 2 key players back for Wednesday’s game with Avalanche

The Golden Knights will welcome two of their best players back to the lineup Wednesday when they take on the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m.

The Golden Knights will have center William Karlsson and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo in their lineup when they face the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, coach Bruce Cassidy said after the team’s morning skate.

Karlsson returns after missing Monday’s game due to the birth of his second child. Pietrangelo missed the past three games after suffering an upper-body injury in Toronto on Nov 20.

“Good adds late in the trip,” Cassidy said.

Karlsson missed the first eight games of the season with a lower-body injury but has still been productive with 10 points in 13 games. He should slide back into his role as the Knights’ third-line center.

Pietrangelo has gotten off to a fast start offensively with 14 points in 19 games. He ranks second on the team in average time on ice at 21:55.

The Knights (14-6-2) are vying for their fourth straight win to cap off a season-long five-game road trip.

“We’ve had a really good trip so far, and this is the last one,” center Nicolas Roy said. “Just empty the tank, and we can go home after.”

