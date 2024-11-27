61°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Golden Knights

Knights get 2 key players back for Wednesday’s game with Avalanche

Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson (70) ce ...
Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) and Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson (70) celebrate a goal during an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and Utah Hockey Club at T-Mobile Arena on Nov. 2, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
Vegas Golden Knights' Ilya Samsonov (35) celebrates after Vegas won an NHL hockey game against ...
Knights have chance at signature win to end season-long road trip
3 takeaways from Knights’ win: Eichel sparks rally against Flyers
Vegas Golden Knights centre Jack Eichel (9) skates the puck past Ottawa Senators right wing Dra ...
Knights keep grinding away on road trip, with no rest in sight
3 takeaways: Big 2nd period propels Knights past Canadiens — PHOTOS
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 27, 2024 - 1:21 pm
 
Updated November 27, 2024 - 1:27 pm

The Golden Knights will have center William Karlsson and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo in their lineup when they face the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday, coach Bruce Cassidy said after the team’s morning skate.

Karlsson returns after missing Monday’s game due to the birth of his second child. Pietrangelo missed the past three games after suffering an upper-body injury in Toronto on Nov 20.

“Good adds late in the trip,” Cassidy said.

Karlsson missed the first eight games of the season with a lower-body injury but has still been productive with 10 points in 13 games. He should slide back into his role as the Knights’ third-line center.

Pietrangelo has gotten off to a fast start offensively with 14 points in 19 games. He ranks second on the team in average time on ice at 21:55.

The Knights (14-6-2) are vying for their fourth straight win to cap off a season-long five-game road trip.

“We’ve had a really good trip so far, and this is the last one,” center Nicolas Roy said. “Just empty the tank, and we can go home after.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

MOST READ
Don't miss the latest VGK news. Like our Golden Edge page
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES