Knights’ leading scorer out with illness against Minnesota Wild

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) controls the puck during the NHL hockey game against the ...
Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) controls the puck during the NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars at T-Mobile Arena, Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 12, 2025 - 4:43 pm
 

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel will miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena with an illness.

Eichel, 28, appeared in the Knights’ first 42 games. He leads the team with 54 points.

The Knights will also get a center back, however. Nicolas Roy was activated off injured reserve and will play Sunday after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. Roy, 27, has 13 points in 31 games.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

