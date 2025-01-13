Knights’ leading scorer out with illness against Minnesota Wild

The Golden Knights’ leading scorer is not playing in Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena due to an illness.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel will miss Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Wild at T-Mobile Arena with an illness.

Eichel, 28, appeared in the Knights’ first 42 games. He leads the team with 54 points.

The Knights will also get a center back, however. Nicolas Roy was activated off injured reserve and will play Sunday after missing 11 games with an upper-body injury. Roy, 27, has 13 points in 31 games.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

