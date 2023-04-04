Knights lose on former draft pick’s OT winner for Predators

The Golden Knights lost in overtime to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday, with one of their former draft picks providing the winning goal.

Center Cody Glass scored a power-play goal in overtime, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Golden Knights 3-2 at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday.

Glass, the Knights’ first-ever draft pick in 2017, finished with a goal and an assist in the win. He helped the Predators gain a crucial two points as they fight to get into the playoffs.

The Knights erased a 2-0 first-period deficit but couldn’t stretch their winning streak to three games. They split their final back-to-back of the season after defeating Minnesota 4-3 in a shootout Monday.

Defenseman Alex Pietrangelo scored twice for the Knights. Center Tommy Novak scored twice for the Predators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

