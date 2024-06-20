Golden Knights to open preseason in September
The Golden Knights will begin preseason play Sept. 22 when they face the San Jose Sharks and likely No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini.
The Knights will open their six-game preseason schedule against the San Jose Sharks on Sept. 22 at SAP Center, the team announced Thursday.
It’s likely to be the first taste of NHL action for Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini, expected to go No. 1 overall to San Jose in the NHL draft June 28 at The Sphere.
Teams usually play seven games in the preseason, and that was originally the plan for the Knights. They were set to play the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 23 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, but that has been scrapped with the Utah Hockey Club beginning play there next season.
The Knights will play the Kings on Sept. 25 at T-Mobile Arena, then welcome the team formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes on Sept. 27.
Fans attending the four home preseason games will receive exclusive player pins featuring centers Tomas Hertl and William Karlsson, captain Mark Stone, defenseman Noah Hanfin and goaltender Adin Hill.
The fifth pin will be given out on the day of the Knights’ regular-season home opener.
Here’s the preseason schedule:
Sept. 22 — at San Jose, 5 p.m.
Sept. 25 — vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Sept. 27 — vs. Utah, 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 — at Colorado, 6 p.m.
Oct. 3 — vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.
Oct. 5 — vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.
