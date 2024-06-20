91°F
Golden Knights to open preseason in September

Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) attempts to break away with the puck while Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) thwarts him during the first period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Friday, May 3, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
FILE - Boston University's Macklin Celebrini (71) skates with the puck in front of Rochester's Elijah Gonsalves (16) during an NCAA men's college hockey tournament regional game March 28, 2024, in Sioux Falls, S.D. Celebrini has a pretty good idea his NHL future lies with the San Jose Sharks, who hold the first pick in the draft. For now, the 17-year-old center coming off a celebrated freshman season at Boston University isn’t in a rush to get there, yet. (AP Photo/Josh Jurgens, File)
Macklin Celebrini, the expected No. 1 pick in the NHL draft to the San Jose Sharks, speaks with reporters prior to Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, Monday, June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Stephen Whyno)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 20, 2024 - 9:52 am
 

The Golden Knights will return to action in September.

The Knights will open their six-game preseason schedule against the San Jose Sharks on Sept. 22 at SAP Center, the team announced Thursday.

It’s likely to be the first taste of NHL action for Boston University forward Macklin Celebrini, expected to go No. 1 overall to San Jose in the NHL draft June 28 at The Sphere.

Teams usually play seven games in the preseason, and that was originally the plan for the Knights. They were set to play the Los Angeles Kings on Sept. 23 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, but that has been scrapped with the Utah Hockey Club beginning play there next season.

The Knights will play the Kings on Sept. 25 at T-Mobile Arena, then welcome the team formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes on Sept. 27.

Fans attending the four home preseason games will receive exclusive player pins featuring centers Tomas Hertl and William Karlsson, captain Mark Stone, defenseman Noah Hanfin and goaltender Adin Hill.

The fifth pin will be given out on the day of the Knights’ regular-season home opener.

Here’s the preseason schedule:

Sept. 22 — at San Jose, 5 p.m.

Sept. 25 — vs. Los Angeles, 7 p.m.

Sept. 27 — vs. Utah, 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 — at Colorado, 6 p.m.

Oct. 3 — vs. Colorado, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — vs. San Jose, 7 p.m.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

