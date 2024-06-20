Report: Pending free agent says he will not re-sign with Knights

One of the Golden Knights’ pending unrestricted free agents told the French-language outlet RDS the team will not be re-signing him.

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) skates during warmups before an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) skates for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Canucks at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) eyes the puck during an NHL game between the Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, March 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @madelinepcarter

Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) shoots against Stars defenseman Chris Tanev (3) during the first period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Right wing Anthony Mantha said he was informed by the Golden Knights he will not be re-signed when he hits free agency July 1, according to a report from French-language outlet RDS.

Mantha, while at a golf event hosted by New York Islanders forward Julien Gauthier, told RDS he will have to find a new home after being dealt by the Washington Capitals prior to the NHL’s trade deadline.

The Knights declined to comment.

The team acquired Mantha on March 5 from the Capitals for a 2024 second-round pick and a 2026 fourth-round pick. The 29-year-old was in the final season of a four-year, $22.8 million contract he signed with the Detroit Red Wings in November 2020. Mantha was then traded to Washington in April 2021.

Mantha had 10 points in 18 regular-season games with the Knights following the trade. He appeared in the first three games of the their opening-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, but was a healthy scratch for the final four.

Mantha is one of the Knights’ six pending unrestricted free agents this offseason. The others are center Chandler Stephenson, defenseman Alec Martinez, left wing William Carrier and right wings Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio.

The Knights, who also need to give new contracts to restricted free agents Pavel Dorofeyev and Kaedan Korczak, have approximately $80.125 million committed to their top nine forwards, top seven defensemen and two goaltenders next season. The upper limit of the NHL’s salary cap is $88 million.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.