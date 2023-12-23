62°F
Golden Knights

Knights lose Stanley Cup Final rematch, get swept on road trip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2023 - 11:51 am
 
Updated December 23, 2023 - 2:50 pm
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg ...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) and Florida Panthers left wing Ryan Lomberg (94) fight during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

The Panthers scored twice in the third period to defeat the Golden Knights 4-2 in a Stanley Cup Final rematch on Saturday in Sunrise, Florida.

Forward Carter Verhaeghe had the game-winning goal early in the third period for the Panthers (19-12-2). He added an assist.

Captain Mark Stone and forward Pavel Dorofeyev each scored for the Knights (21-9-5), who finished their three-game road trip without a point.

Center Jack Eichel had his franchise-record 12-game point streak snapped in the loss.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

