Knights lose Stanley Cup Final rematch, get swept on road trip
The Golden Knights lost 4-2 to the Panthers on Saturday in a Stanley Cup Final rematch. They ended their three-game road trip without a point.
The Panthers scored twice in the third period to defeat the Golden Knights 4-2 in a Stanley Cup Final rematch on Saturday in Sunrise, Florida.
Forward Carter Verhaeghe had the game-winning goal early in the third period for the Panthers (19-12-2). He added an assist.
Captain Mark Stone and forward Pavel Dorofeyev each scored for the Knights (21-9-5), who finished their three-game road trip without a point.
Center Jack Eichel had his franchise-record 12-game point streak snapped in the loss.
Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.