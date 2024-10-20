Knights lose to Panthers in final seconds of overtime
The Golden Knights lost to the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in overtime Saturday in Sunrise, Florida, after leading by a goal three times.
Defenseman Gustav Forsling scored with 17 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights lost to the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.
Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 44 saves as the Knights (3-2-1) lost all three games on their East Coast road trip.
Left wing Tanner Pearson scored his first goal as a member of the Knights, and left wing Brett Howden and right wing Keegan Kolesar also scored.
The Knights had leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, but the Panthers (4-2-1) tied the game each time.
The Knights next come home to host the Los Angeles Kings at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.
Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.