Knights lose to Panthers in final seconds of overtime

The Golden Knights lost to the defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in overtime Saturday in Sunrise, Florida, after leading by a goal three times.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) is congratulated by teammates after he score during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) os congratulated by teammates after he scored during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers center Sam Reinhart (13) is congratulated by teammates after he scored during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Vegas Golden Knights, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) attempts a shot at Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vegas Golden Knights center Brendan Brisson (19) attempts a shot around the net against Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov deflects a puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers left wing A.J. Greer (10) attempts a shot at Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov stops a puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) attempts a shot against Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vegas Golden Knights left wing Tanner Pearson (70) and Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) battle for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Vegas Golden Knights center Nicolas Roy, left, celebrates with left wing Tanner Pearson (70) after Pearson scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers center Sam Bennett (9) attempts a shot against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov (35) and defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Florida Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky (72) deflects a shot from Vegas Golden Knights center Tomas Hertl (48) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Defenseman Gustav Forsling scored with 17 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Golden Knights lost to the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

Goaltender Ilya Samsonov made 44 saves as the Knights (3-2-1) lost all three games on their East Coast road trip.

Left wing Tanner Pearson scored his first goal as a member of the Knights, and left wing Brett Howden and right wing Keegan Kolesar also scored.

The Knights had leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2, but the Panthers (4-2-1) tied the game each time.

The Knights next come home to host the Los Angeles Kings at 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.