Golden Knights

Knights lose ‘warrior’ defenseman to Blackhawks in free agency

Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) skates for the puck while Kraken left wing Andre B ...
Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez (23) skates for the puck while Kraken left wing Andre Burakovsky (95) follows during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, March 21, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) battles for position against Philadelphia Flyers ...
Knights see another Original Misfit depart in free agency
Golden Knights right wing Anthony Mantha (39) eyes the puck during an NHL game between the Gold ...
Knights see trade-deadline acquisition depart to division foe
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault speaks during team's exit interviews at City N ...
Knights lose Original Misfit to Predators in free agency
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) skates into place before a face-off with t ...
Knights free agency preview: Where things stand with Marchessault
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 1, 2024 - 9:07 am
 
Updated July 1, 2024 - 9:11 am

Alec Martinez isn’t ready to call it quits yet. He just won’t be playing for the Golden Knights next season.

The 36-year-old defenseman signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on the first day of NHL free agency Monday.

Martinez spent the last five seasons with the Knights after being traded from the Los Angeles Kings in February 2020. He won his third Stanley Cup last year after being part of the Kings’ championships in 2012 and 2014.

Martinez was referred to as a “warrior” in the Knights’ locker room because of his willingness to put his body on the line. He led the NHL in blocked shots in 2022-23 with 244. He also played the entire 2021 postseason with a broken foot.

The Knights’ blue line was starting to get crowded, however. The team has seven defensemen under contract next season. That doesn’t even count restricted free agent Kaedan Korczak, the Knights’ second-round pick in 2019.

That led Martinez to find a new home to continue his career.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.

