Golden Knights

Knights’ offense sputters in first game without injured star

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 13, 2024 - 9:41 pm
 
Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) scores a goal on Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (3 ...
Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) scores a goal on Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) congratulates center Mikael Backlund (11) on his goal d ...
Flames left wing Andrew Mangiapane (88) congratulates center Mikael Backlund (11) on his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) attempts to block a Flames pass during the second ...
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb (3) attempts to block a Flames pass during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) jumps to avoid the puck while Flames goalt ...
Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) jumps to avoid the puck while Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) prepares to save during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) winds up to shoot against the Flames during the first ...
Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) winds up to shoot against the Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
The Flames celebrate a goal while Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, right, react ...
The Flames celebrate a goal while Golden Knights right wing Jonathan Marchessault, right, reacts during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) prepares to save the puck during the first period of an ...
Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) prepares to save the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) watches a face off with the Flames during the first peri ...
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) watches a face off with the Flames during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) misses the puck while attempting a goal onFlames goalten ...
Golden Knights center Paul Cotter (43) misses the puck while attempting a goal onFlames goaltender Jacob Markstrom (25) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) loses his stick while tangling with Flames defenseman J ...
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) loses his stick while tangling with Flames defenseman Jordan Oesterle (82) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) spits water during the second period of an NHL ho ...
Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson (36) spits water during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2), goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and defenseman Ni ...
Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2), goaltender Logan Thompson (36) and defenseman Nicolas Hague (14) struggle to keep the puck out of the net against Flames center Nazem Kadri (91) during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Chance the Gila monster and a Vegas Viva cheerleader pump up the crowd during the second period ...
Chance the Gila monster and a Vegas Viva cheerleader pump up the crowd during the second period of an NHL hockey game between the Golden Knights and the Flames at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) skates toward the bench after scoring a goal during the seco ...
Flames center Mikael Backlund (11) skates toward the bench after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) watches the replay of a Flames goal during the second p ...
Golden Knights center Brett Howden (21) watches the replay of a Flames goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman each had a goal and an assist for Calgary as the Flames earned a 3-1 victory over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.

The Knights (24-14-5) were without star Jack Eichel, who missed the game and is out indefinitely.

Chandler Stephenson made sure the Knights avoided their third shutout loss of the month with a goal midway through the third period.

Coleman opened the scoring with a power-play goal at the 11:06 mark of the first period, and Nazem Kadri fought the puck into the net through traffic 1:58 later to extend the lead.

Backlund’s goal came late in the second period for Calgary (20-18-5).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.

