Knights’ offense sputters in first game without injured star
The Golden Knights were unable to generate much offense without their leading scorer in the lineup against Calgary on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman each had a goal and an assist for Calgary as the Flames earned a 3-1 victory over the Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night.
The Knights (24-14-5) were without star Jack Eichel, who missed the game and is out indefinitely.
Chandler Stephenson made sure the Knights avoided their third shutout loss of the month with a goal midway through the third period.
Coleman opened the scoring with a power-play goal at the 11:06 mark of the first period, and Nazem Kadri fought the puck into the net through traffic 1:58 later to extend the lead.
Backlund’s goal came late in the second period for Calgary (20-18-5).
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
