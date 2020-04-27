94°F
Golden Knights

Knights offer behind-scenes experience with #AllInChallenge

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 27, 2020 - 4:00 pm
 

The Golden Knights are joining the #AllInChallenge, offering the winner of a sweepstakes a chance to take part in the first official day of training camp for the 2020-21 season.

That fan will go through fitness testing with the players, have a stall in the main locker room and take part in photo and video shoots as well as a podcast.

A two-night hotel stay and airfare within the U.S. also are included.

To enter the sweepstakes, go to this site.

Several sports organizations have joined the #AllInChallenge, and all proceeds from this Challenge will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

The date for training camp has not been determined.

Contact reporter Mark Anderson at manderson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @markanderson65 on Twitter.

