Knights offer behind-scenes experience with #AllInChallenge

The Golden Knights have joined the #AllInChallenge, which fan experiences as a way to raise money for nonprofit organizations that combat hunger.

The Golden Knights are joining the #AllInChallenge, offering the winner of a sweepstakes a chance to take part in the first official day of training camp for the 2020-21 season.

That fan will go through fitness testing with the players, have a stall in the main locker room and take part in photo and video shoots as well as a podcast.

A two-night hotel stay and airfare within the U.S. also are included.

To enter the sweepstakes, go to this site.

Several sports organizations have joined the #AllInChallenge, and all proceeds from this Challenge will go to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

The date for training camp has not been determined.

