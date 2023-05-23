Knights preview: Bruce Cassidy warns against complacency

The Golden Knights will look to take a 3-0 series lead when they face the Dallas Stars on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) saves the puck against Dallas Stars right wing Evgenii Dadonov (63) during the second period in Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals at T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

DALLAS — Bruce Cassidy, coaching his first Stanley Cup playoffs series in 2003, led the Washington Capitals to two wins against the Tampa Bay Lightning by a combined score of 9-3.

The Capitals then proceeded to lose four straight to get eliminated. That’s the experience Cassidy brought up Monday when discussing the Golden Knights’ 2-0 lead in the Western Conference Final. He’s been through plenty of these series. He knows how fast things can change.

The Knights know they will be in for a fight when Game 3 of their series against the Dallas Stars takes place at 5 p.m. Tuesday at American Airlines Center. They grabbed control with two overtime wins, but they’re also only two shots from everything feeling different.

“We’ve got a 2-0 lead, but we’re halfway there, that’s it,” Cassidy said. “We know we have to be a lot better because you need to get better throughout the series or you don’t advance.”

The Knights know how close they were to coming to Dallas tied 1-1.

They offense was stymied most of Game 2 on Sunday at T-Mobile Arena, with only 10 shots on goal through two periods. The Stars were less than three minutes from winning the game before right wing Jonathan Marchessault tied it with 2:22 remaining. Chandler Stephenson provided the game-winning goal 1:12 into overtime.

That same kind of performance might not cut it on the road without the Knights’ home crowd behind them. They’re not expected to make any lineup changes Tuesday. Stephenson missed the morning skate because Cassidy said the center was “under the weather,” but Cassidy said he assumes Stephenson will play.

“We’re going to have to stick to our structure,” left wing Reilly Smith said. “Obviously, they’re going to come with a pretty strong push, especially in the first period. Make sure we’re not giving them any free offense and make them work for it. It’s probably going to be a pretty tight game if we can play it the way we want to.”

One more win would allow the Knights to start to dream a little bit.

They have overcome a 2-0 deficit themselves under current Dallas coach Pete DeBoer in 2021 against Colorado, but a 3-0 hole is a much steeper climb. The Knights have taken a 3-0 series lead twice, against Los Angeles in 2018 and Chicago in 2020. They eliminated those teams in four and five games, respectively.

Teams that go up 3-0 hold an overall series record of 200-4. Those that do so in the round before the Stanley Cup Final are 46-0.

The Stars have come back from a 2-0 deficit once in their history, when they had a different name. The Minnesota North Stars rallied against the Kings in 1968 to win in seven games.

That should give the Knights confidence as they look to strike a critical blow to Dallas’ hopes. Their playoff run has felt like a dream because of their depth, chemistry and resiliency. It has even caused left wing Ivan Barbashev to say it feels similar to his experience in 2019, when he and defenseman Alex Pietrangelo won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues.

“This team wants to win, and every night we play there’s always somebody else who’s going to step up,” Barbashev said. “The way we’ve been playing, we’re really trying to make it hard for the other team to play against us.”

Knights vs. Stars, Game 3 (5 p.m.)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Stars -145; total 5½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Nicolas Roy

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

William Carrier — Teddy Blueger — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

