Knights preview: Defenseman ready for NHL debut against Islanders

The Golden Knights are expected to put 2020 third-round pick Lukas Cormier in the lineup to make his NHL debut against the Islanders in a 7 p.m. game at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights defenseman Lukas Cormier (40) snags the puck on a Kings pass during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Lukas Cormier walked into City National Arena on Saturday morning and saw his name on the lineup sheet, signifying he would make his NHL debut tonight in a 7 p.m. game against the Islanders at T-Mobile Arena.

“It’s a moment I’ve been waiting for,” the 21-year-old Canadian said. “There’s going to be a lot of emotions for sure. I just have to be ready to play my regular game.”

The 2020 third-round pick has earned the opportunity, coach Bruce Cassidy said.

“I think he’s good supporting the rush and good in transition,” Cassidy said. “He’s a competitive guy down low. Obviously undersized, but he’ll compete. But as he did in the AHL, he’ll have to use that compete and size to his advantage, not get on the wrong side of battles with bigger and stronger guys. So that will be a work in progress, as it is for most young guys that come in and are giving way to bigger bodies.”

Cormier gives the Knights a puck-moving defenseman who could help push them into transition. It’s a role that they have sorely missed in the absence of Shea Theodore.

Cassidy is showing his belief in that part of Cormier’s game by installing him on the top power-play unit right away.

“That’s his skill set and what he was drafted to do,” Cassidy said. “Is it quick? Yeah. We just feel like our power play has been stagnant of late, so move a few pieces around.

“I believe if you’re going to use a guy, put him in a position where he’s going to be able to best help the team. That for him is puck moving and power play, so he should get some time if we’re missing that element, which we are.”

Cormier playing on that unit will put him on the ice with some of the team’s biggest stars.

“They’re all great guys, some who I grew up watching,” Cormier said. “It’s fun to be part of that, and hopefully I can contribute.”

Cormier’s parents will be in attendance, though there wasn’t enough time for some of his other friends and family to make the trip from New Brunswick.

The Knights hope he will help provide a spark as they endure their toughest stretch of the season, having lost seven of nine.

Logan Thompson will be in net after allowing four goals again Thursday in a 4-1 loss to the Panthers. It won’t be an easy challenge, as the Islanders have become more of a wide-open attack that is willing to trade chances.

Cormier will be paired with Brayden McNabb, while Grigori Denisenko will make his second consecutive start at forward.

Keegan Kolesar will return to the lineup after missing Thursday with an illness, but William Carrier was not at morning skate and is not expected to play.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.