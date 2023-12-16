Knights preview: Eichel looks to extend streak vs. familiar foe

The Golden Knights will look to extend their nine-game point streak when they host the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck against Kings defenseman Matt Roy (3) during the first period of an NHL hockey game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel downplayed the significance of facing his old team at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights and Eichel will host the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. Friday. It’ll be Eichel’s third time facing the Sabres, who drafted him second overall in 2015, since being traded in 2021. He spent the first six seasons of his career in Buffalo before leaving in a bitter dispute.

Eichel was coy Friday morning, but coach Bruce Cassidy spoke up for one of his stars.

“It means more to him,” Cassidy said. “It meant a lot more last year, kind of closer to the departure from Buffalo obviously.

“I would say it would be a rare instance when a player doesn’t want to put his best foot forward and his teammates wouldn’t want to push him forward when they play a team they left for whatever circumstances.”

Eichel remained stoic about the topic after the Knights morning skate Friday.

He was booed throughout his first game in Buffalo as an opponent, a 3-1 loss March 10, 2022. He responded with one of his best games with the Knights the next season. Eichel had three goals and an assist in a 7-4 win Nov. 10, 2022.

Now he’ll face the Sabres at T-Mobile Arena for the first time.

“You want to win every night you go on the ice,” Eichel said. “You try to win every game the whole year. There’s obviously a different personal connection having played there, so it’s a past team and you want to win every game, this game just as much. It’s a big game for us.”

Cassidy said it’s understood among the Knights the game means more than Eichel is letting on. It’s a chance for him to once again show the Sabres what kind of player they sent away.

“I know last year, guys were super happy for Jack,” Cassidy said. “Just watch the bench last year in Buffalo anytime anything good happened. For me, he’s a year farther removed from that, so he’s feeling pretty good about his game and what he can do in this league and he’s got a big shiny ring to prove what he can do and the value he brings. But still, I bet there’s a little there that he wants to give a little more in this circumstance than maybe Sunday versus Ottawa. He’s always going to try to play his best, but this means a little more.”

The good news for the Knights is Eichel is playing well without any extra motivation. He has an eight-game point streak and leads the defending Stanley Cup champions with 33 points in 30 games.

“Our team has been playing well and I feel like I’ve been a benefactor of that. Just trying to play my game, be effective offensively, help the team when I can,” Eichel said. “We’ve been playing well the last few weeks and I think I’ve just been a part of that.”

Goaltender Logan Thompson will start in net for the Knights. Goaltender Adin Hill skated with the team Friday morning and could be nearing a return, but he won’t return to the lineup just yet.

The Knights will face a reeling Sabres side. Buffalo has lost six of its last eight games.

“They’re still trying to find their identity and find their way to be a consistent team and when they do they’re going to be a dangerous opponent for 82 games,” Cassidy said. “But right now, I think they’re still a little in and out. We have to prepare ourselves to play a good hockey team no matter what. That’s our plan.”

