Knights preview: Ex-goalie to start for Jets; defenseman could return

The Golden Knights will face off against one of their former goaltenders when they play the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday at Canada Life Centre.

Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit (39) celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Laurent Brossoit, who was serenaded with “You’re a backup” chants throughout the Golden Knights’ first-round victory over the Winnipeg Jets last postseason, figures to get a different reception when he steps back into the Canada Life Centre crease.

This time, there will be cheers.

Brossoit, the Knights’ starter for the first eight games of their Stanley Cup run, will face his former team Thursday. The 30-year-old signed a one-year, $1.75 million contract with the Jets on July 1 to become 2020 Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck’s backup for the second time.

Brossoit’s start will be his season debut. He showed a lot last season with the Knights. He wants to prove this season he still has more to give.

“I got a taste of it, and it’s great and all, winning a Stanley Cup, but it still didn’t satisfy fully,” said Brossoit, who is 2-1 against the Knights in his career with a .920 save percentage. “You want to be the guy in the net at the end of the last game.”

Brossoit left the Jets the first time to sign a two-year, $4.65 million contract with the Knights in July 2021 to become goaltender Robin Lehner’s backup.

His first season ended with him having hip surgery to repair an injury that went back years. It delayed his start last season. Brossoit went through waivers and had to build his game back up in the American Hockey League.

Brossoit was patient. His reward was playing a crucial role in the Knights’ first championship. He made his season debut in the NHL on Feb. 21, finishing 7-0-3 with a .927 save percentage that was third-best in the league among goaltenders with at least 10 starts.

Brossoit was in the net when the Knights clinched the Pacific Division crown and the best record in the Western Conference. He had a .915 save percentage the first round of the playoffs against his former team.

Injuries cut his run short from there.

Brossoit suffered a lower-body injury in Game 3 of the second round and didn’t dress the rest of the postseason. His efforts still got his name on the Stanley Cup and earned him a championship ring. He’s not sure when he’s going to get it.

“It’s pretty crazy, isn’t it?” Brossoit said. “It looks pretty fantastic.”

The Knights opted to let Brossoit walk as a free agent this summer.

They focused their available cap space on getting Adin Hill, who took over in net the final three rounds, re-signed to a two-year, $9.8 million extension. That left Brossoit to return to his old stomping grounds, where he played behind Hellebuyck from 2018 to 2021.

He knows more than most the difficulty of the task awaiting him in his first start. The Knights have started the season strong and could be the first reigning Stanley Cup champion since the 1985-86 Edmonton Oilers to open 5-0.

“It’ll be fun playing him,” left wing Brett Howden said. “Obviously, all of us haven’t seen him in a while. The last time we’ve seen him, we were all raising the Cup together.”

Brossoit is expected to face his former goalie partner in net.

Goaltender Logan Thompson is the Knights’ projected starter. He stopped 22 of the 23 shots he faced in his season debut Saturday against San Jose.

The Knights could make one other change to their lineup. Defenseman Alec Martinez, who has yet to play this season because of an upper-body injury, could be available.

“We’ll make a decision tonight, but it looks like he’ll be back in,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

Knights at Jets (5 p.m.)

TV: KMCC-34/KnightTime+

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -115; total 6

