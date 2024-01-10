Knights preview: Goaltender a late scratch in Colorado

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill will not return to the net Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche, even though it was announced earlier in the day.

Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) lets a goal in during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Kings at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said after Wednesday’s morning skate in Denver that goaltender Adin Hill would make his return to the starting lineup tonight against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena in Denver at 7 p.m. on TNT.

That is no longer the case.

Hill remains unavailable, and Jiri Patera is expected to get the start. Isaiah Saville has been recalled from the Knights’ American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson and will serve as Patera’s backup.

Cassidy had said the plan was to start Hill as long as he showed up to the ready to go Wednesday night. That apparently did not happen.

The Knights will also be without forward Michael Amadio due to an illness. William Carrier underwent surgery for an upper-body injury and will be week-to-week, the team announced.

Cassidy had hoped the return of Hill could give the team a boost, but he knows it’s going to take one player to get the team back to where they want to be for the stretch run.

The Knights (23-12-5) snapped out of a 2-7 skid with a win over the New York Islanders on Saturday. It was the team’s most complete game in weeks. The Knights have been battling injuries and a possible Stanley Cup hangover.

Cassidy said injuries have been a factor, but they can’t be an excuse.

“There’s going to be a little drop-off, but it was too much,” Cassidy said.

The good news for the Knights is they’re still second in the Pacific Division. They’ve also pulled themselves out of rough patches before.

“We went through a stretch last year when we had a tough go in December,” Cassidy said. “We eventually found our game, survived and had a strong second half. Would we like history to repeat itself right into June 13? Absolutely.”

Hill is one player who could very well give the Knights a lift when he does return. He has not played since Dec. 17 against Ottawa. He left after just 6:25 in that game after appearing to aggravate a lower-body injury. Hill first suffered the injury Nov. 30.

Goaltender Logan Thompson has played the majority of the Knights’ games in Hill’s absence. Thompson was expected to start Wednesday, but did not travel to Denver because of an illness. The Knights will see how Thompson is feeling Thursday morning before deciding who starts in the second night of a back-to-back against Boston at T-Mobile Arena.

The rest of the team will look to build on the Islanders game. Right wing Jonathan Marchessault said those types of performances haven’t happened enough recently.

“We’ve lacked a little bit of consistency the last few months,” Marchessault said. “We’re trying to get on a roll here, so this is a good test for us.”

The Avalanche (26-12-3) have some of the best top-end talent in the NHL and are in second in the Central Division.

Marchessault said they remind him of division rival Edmonton.

“They play a lot of their top players, and when they’re on the ice, you can’t fuel their transition and their offense,” Marchessault said. “You have to be aware when they’re out there. Tonight, it’s going to be all about our depth and how we can roll all four lines.”

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on X.