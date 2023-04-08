68°F
Golden Knights

Knights preview: How they clinch Pacific Division, home ice

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 8, 2023 - 9:53 am
 
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars during ...
Vegas Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) celebrates his goal against the Dallas Stars during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, ...
Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger (29) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, April 1, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

The Golden Knights can clinch their third division title in six seasons Saturday after their 12:30 p.m. matchup with the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center.

The Knights will lock up the Pacific with a win and an Edmonton loss in regulation to San Jose. The Oilers and Sharks play at 1 p.m.

The Knights can also clinch a top-two finish in the division, ensuring home-ice advantage in at least the first round, with at least a point against the Stars or a Los Angeles loss to Colorado in any fashion. The Kings and Avalanche play at 7:30 p.m.

That means there is plenty to play for in the Knights’ third-to-last regular-season game. That doesn’t mean it will be easy. They’re 0-1-1 this season against the Stars and former coach Pete DeBoer. The Knights lost 4-0 at home Jan. 16 and 3-2 in a shootout at T-Mobile Arena on Feb. 25.

Goaltender Jake Oettinger is expected to start for Dallas. He is 3-0-0 against the Knights in his career with four goals allowed on 105 shots faced.

The Stars should have no shortage of motivation as well. Dallas is tied for first place in the Central Division with Colorado with an extra game played. The Stars, Avalanche and Minnesota Wild are all bunch together at the top of the standings, and the teams that finish second and third will have to face each other in the first round of the playoffs.

Lineup and starting goaltender information was not immediately available for the Knights, who are looking to extend their five-game point streak (3-0-2). Dallas has won two straight.

Knights at Stars (12:30 p.m.)

TV: KTNV-13

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Stars -154, total 6

Knights record: 49-22-8

Stars record: 43-21-14

Head-to-head: Knights 0-1-1

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

