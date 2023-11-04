Knights preview: Last two champs meet in potential statement game

The last two Stanley Cup champions will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena when the Golden Knights host the Colorado Avalanche.

Golden Knights captain Mark Stone (61) chases after Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) as he looks for the puck during a game at T-Mobile Arena on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The last two Stanley Cup champions get to meet Saturday where the trophy was awarded last.

The Golden Knights will host the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. at Mobile Arena in a matchup of two of the three best team in the Western Conference by points percentage.

The Knights (10-0-1) will attempt to become the 10th team in NHL history to start a season with a point streak of 12 games or more. The Avalanche (7-2-0) will try to make an early statement that they’re coming back for their crown.

It’s going to be a challenge for the Knights like few they’ve faced so far. They’re 9-12-1 all-time against Colorado, their third-worst record against any opponent.

“We kind of know who the other powerhouses are, right?” defenseman Ben Hutton said. “So you definitely want to bring your A game and make a statement, let them know who the other powerhouses are.”

It would surprise no one if the Knights and Avalanche end up battling for Western Conference supremacy all season, even into the playoffs.

They’re not just the last two teams to win it all. They’ve still got as good a chance as anyone to win it again because of how strong their rosters are top to bottom.

The Knights have more depth than anyone in the NHL, play with impressive structure and have a great goaltending tandem in Adin Hill and Logan Thompson. Colorado has one of the greatest combinations of speed and skill in the league. Center Nathan MacKinnon, right wing Mikko Rantanen and defensemen Cale Makar and Bowen Byram are special talents.

The Knights are tied for fifth in the NHL in goals per game and rank third in goals against. The Avalanche are eighth in goals per game and fifth in goals against.

“I don’t think you can truly eliminate a Makar, a Byram,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “But you can frustrate them a little bit if you have good numbers and by having good layers in D-zone so you’re not giving them access to the good ice. That’s what we’d like to do. It’s a great challenge for us to play one of the elite teams in the West, see where we’re at.”

The Knights are expected to make two lineup changes against Colorado.

Left wing William Carrier is a game-time decision but was a full participant in Saturday’s morning skate. He skated in his normal spot on the fourth line after missing Thursday’s 5-2 win against Winnipeg with an illness.

Hill is also projected to start in net, facing the Avalanche’s Alexandar Georgiev. Thompson got the win against the Jets.

The Knights got a piece of good news on the injury front. Defenseman Zach Whitecloud, who has yet to play this season because of an upper-body injury that required surgery, skated with the team Saturday morning in a red no-contact jersey. He won’t play this weekend, but Cassidy said the Knights will see where Whitecloud is at in Tuesday’s practice.

It’s a bright spot that could give the team a boost heading into an important contest.

“It’s kind of like a ‘See-where-we’re-at’ type game,” captain Mark Stone said. “They’re playing good hockey. We’re playing good hockey. I think these are the ones that the fans enjoy, the league enjoys to watch from afar. We want to bring our best.”

Knights vs. Avalanche (7 p.m.)

TV: KMCC-34, KnightTime+

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Avalanche -110, total 6

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Brayden Pachal

Adin Hill

