Knights preview: Laurent Brossoit out, Adin Hill in for Game 4

Injured Golden Knights goaltender Laurent Brossoit will miss Wednesday’s NHL playoff game against the Edmonton Oilers, and Adin Hill will make his first playoff start.

It’s Adin Hill’s show in Game 4.

The Golden Knights goaltender will make his first career playoff start at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Rogers Place, as his team tries to take a 3-1 lead in its second-round series with the Edmonton Oilers. Hill relieved Laurent Brossoit in Games 2 and 3, stopping all 28 shots he faced in 67:48 of work.

Coach Bruce Cassidy didn’t have an update on Brossoit — who suffered a lower-body injury in the first period of Game 3 on Monday and didn’t return — other than he will not dress Wednesday. Two-time Stanley Cup winner Jonathan Quick will serve as Hill’s backup, and rookie Jiri Patera was called up to serve as the third goaltender.

“We have all the confidence in the world in Adin,” defenseman Brayden McNabb said. “He came in, made things look pretty easy right when he got in. We’re just happy for him, and good for him for staying ready.”

Hill, 26, has waited a long time for this opportunity.

He didn’t make the playoffs in his first five seasons. When the Knights were on track to do so this season, an injury derailed the progress Hill seemed to be making.

He was 6-2 with a .929 save percentage and 2.03 goals-against average after the All-Star break before suffering a lower-body injury March 7. Hill didn’t play in the NHL again until Game 2 against the Oilers, taking over for Brossoit in the third period of a 5-1 loss.

Hill said after Game 3 he believes he’s picked up where he left off in the regular season. The Knights hope that’s the case, as they look to take a 3-1 lead for the seventh time in their history. Their series record is 5-1 when doing so.

What will help them do that is continuing the work they did in Game 3. The Knights forechecked well, possessed the puck and dominated Edmonton at five-on-five in a 5-1 win. The Oilers got only two power-play opportunities, and superstars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were held off the scoresheet for only the fourth time this season.

“If we can keep it at five-on-five, we feel we have a very good chance to win,” Cassidy said. “And when we don’t, we have to make sure our penalty kill is sharp but not frequent. We’ve talked about that from Game 1 on.”

The Oilers will look to bounce back from a 2-1 deficit for the second time in the postseason. They trailed after three games in the first round against the Los Angeles Kings, then won three straight to advance.

Edmonton will turn back to rookie goaltender Stuart Skinner in Game 4. The 24-year-old was pulled for the second time in nine starts in the postseason in Game 3 after giving up four goals on 23 shots. Skinner’s save percentage is .888 in the playoffs and .885 in this series.

“I think I’ve been all right,” Skinner said. “I’ve shown some good games, I’ve shown some good moments. There’s a couple goals I’d probably want back. That’s all part of hockey.”

Also, left wing Zach Hyman didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice or Wednesday’s morning skate for the Oilers. Hyman was Edmonton’s fourth-leading scorer in the regular season with 83 points. Coach Jay Woodcroft wouldn’t say whether Hyman or former Knight Mattias Janmark, injured in Game 1, would play in Game 4.

“We’ll see what comes out the gate tonight,” Woodcroft said.

Knights vs. Oilers, Game 4 (7 p.m.)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Oilers -184, total 6½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

