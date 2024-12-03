Knights preview: Looking to bounce back against Oilers

The Golden Knights will try and rebound from their worst home loss in team history when they face the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (back left) and Nicolas Roy (10) react as the puck goes in for a goal against Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights have played the Edmonton Oilers enough times to know what to expect.

But even this version of the Oilers is a head-scratcher.

The Pacific Division rivals meet for the second time this season Tuesday at T-Mobile Arena, with the Knights looking to bounce back from their 6-0 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday, the worst home defeat in team history.

Fresh off their first full practice in two weeks and with the grueling part of their schedule nearly behind them, the Knights (15-7-3) face another tall task Tuesday. They’ll try to slow down Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the first leg of a back-to-back.

“It’s a big opportunity to bounce back and try to get on the winning track again,” center William Karlsson said. “A very good team coming in. I feel like, in the past, we’ve been good against good teams, and we’re hoping that’s the case again, as well.”

McDavid (32 points) and Draisaitl (31) are still the cogs in the Oilers’ machine that make it go. Those two would normally be leading a high-powered offense, but right now, that’s not the case.

Edmonton (13-9-2) is 17th in the league in scoring at 3.0 goals per game. That’s not a familiar sight to anyone watching the Oilers, who last season had the fourth-highest scoring offense in the league.

The Oilers are playing more out of their defense under coach Kris Knoblauch since he took over early last season. The change in defensive coverages and keeping the defensemen more in front of the net helped them reach the Stanley Cup Final last season.

“Other than that, offensively, they’re still a team that’s dangerous on the rush,” Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said. “They defend the rush well and transition from it.”

The offense has come alive during the Oilers’ three-game winning streak, outscoring opponents 14-6.

The Knights did a good job containing Edmonton’s rush in the last meeting Nov. 6, a 4-2 win at Rogers Place. It was one of the rare games in which neither McDavid nor Draisaitl had a point.

A push is expected from Edmonton, which is 8-3-1 on the road this season. Karlsson is expected to draw the defensive assignment of McDavid.

“It’s exciting, but also scary at the same time,” Karlsson said. “You’ve just got to be aware at all times. It’s tough, but you want to play against the best.”

Projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Pavel Dorofeyev

Tomas Hertl — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Victor Olofsson

Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Alexander Holtz

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Nicolas Hague — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Up next

Who: Oilers at Golden Knights

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: T-Mobile Arena

TV: ESPN+, Hulu

Radio: KKGK (1340 AM, 98.9 FM)

Line: Oilers -130, total 6½

