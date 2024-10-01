Knights preview: Roster hopefuls get another opportunity against Avs

The Golden Knights will play several of their roster hopefuls in their preseason game against the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday.

Golden Knights forward Tanner Pearson (70) collides with Los Angeles Kings center Glenn Gawdin (57) on the boards during the second period of their NHL preseason game at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Bruce Cassidy didn’t call Tuesday’s preseason game against the Colorado Avalanche the last chance for the Golden Knights’ roster hopefuls to impress.

But it’s for sure one of the last.

The Knights will ice a squad mostly comprised of American Hockey League players against the Avalanche at Ball Arena, but there will be some players worth keeping an eye on.

Left wing Tanner Pearson, who is in camp on a professional tryout agreement, will get another look on the fourth line with right wing Keegan Kolesar and prospect Matyas Sapovaliv.

Center Tanner Laczynski will get another opportunity to make his case to be the Knights’ 13th forward. He’ll skate with right wing Brendan Brisson, the team’s 2020 first-round pick.

Left wing Jonas Rondbjerg will skate with AHL players Kai Uchacz and Mitch McLain as he continues to push for a roster spot.

“I don’t want to pigeonhole anybody and say it’s do-or-die because our lineups aren’t set for Thursday or Saturday, but we’re getting close to the regular season,” Cassidy said.

Cassidy said the Knights’ last two preseason games Thursday and Saturday will be more about getting the team’s NHL regulars reps before the season opener Oct. 9 against the Avalanche.

So players like Pearson, Laczynski, Brisson and Rondbjerg will try to impress in what ice time they get Tuesday.

Projected lineup:

Tanner Pearson — Matyas Sapovaliv — Keegan Kolesar

Cal Burke — Tanner Laczysnki — Brendan Brisson

Pavel Dorofeyev — Jakub Brabenec — Zach Aston-Reese

Jonas Rondbjerg — Kai Uchacz — Mitchell McLain

Ben Hutton — Kaedan Korczak

Robert Hagg — Nic Hague

Daniil Chayka — Joe Fleming

Akira Schmid

