Knights preview: Team down 2 forwards against Canucks
The Golden Knights will be down two forwards when they take on the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday at T-Mobile Arena.
Left wing Ivan Barbashev, who leads the team with 15 goals, is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Barbashev will be replaced by Pavel Dorofeyev on the Knights’ top line with center Jack Eichel and captain Mark Stone.
Center Nicolas Roy will be out of the lineup with an upper-body injury as well. Cole Schwindt will replace Roy at fourth-line center. The Knights also called up Tanner Laczynski on Thursday. He will make his debut with the team at third-line left wing, playing with center Tomas Hertl and right wing Alexander Holtz.
Laczynski, 27, impressed during training camp. He was in line to get called up when the Knights were dealing with injuries in November, but he was hurt at the time as well.
“Now, it’s Tanner’s opportunity,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “He played predominantly at center for us in training camp, but hasn’t played (at left wing). That’s what we’re looking at.”
The Knights, before Barbashev and Roy’s injuries, had just turned a corner in regards to health. They had their full lineup available for the first time this season Dec. 12 against the Winnipeg Jets.
Cassidy is hopeful that others will step forward with Barbashev and Roy out. One player looking to break out of a slump is Dorofeyev, who hasn’t scored a goal in his last eight games.
Schwindt will also return to the lineup for the first time since Dec. 4.
The Knights will play five straight Pacific Division foes starting Thursday. The Canucks are coming off a 3-2 overtime loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Wednesday after blowing a 2-0, third-period lead.
“Division games are always fun, no matter what time of the year you’re at,” defenseman Zach Whitecloud said. “You want to set a precedent wherever you’re at in the standings to make sure that teams know what kind of game you bring every single night.”
Projected lineup:
Pavel Dorofeyev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone
Brett Howden — William Karlsson — Victor Olofsson
Tanner Laczynski — Tomas Hertl — Alexander Holtz
Tanner Pearson — Cole Schwindt — Keegan Kolesar
Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore
Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo
Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
