Knights preview: Team looks to grow playoff cushion against Kraken

The Golden Knights will try to extend their lead in the Western Conference wild-card chase against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Golden Knights left wing William Carrier (28) and Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) watch the puck get away during the first period of their NHL opening night game at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

The third period has been a roller coaster for the Golden Knights the past week.

The Knights saw the Calgary Flames and Tampa Bay Lightning pull away late in a pair of losses. Overall, they’ve allowed 13 goals their last five third periods.

The Knights feel optimistic they’ve taken steps to address the issue. Thursday’s matchup against the Seattle Kraken at T-Mobile Arena will test that.

“We’ve got to get it tilted our way,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “That’s the time to play winning hockey. We haven’t done enough of it lately, but the last two games, I’m optimistic.”

The Knights will have to turn things around without defenseman Alex Pietrangelo, who will miss his second straight game with an illness.

Defenseman Nic Hague will stay in the lineup with Pietrangelo out.

The Knights will make one change up front. Left wing Pavel Dorofeyev, who has been dealing with a minor undisclosed injury, will take left wing Paul Cotter’s place Thursday.

Goaltender Logan Thompson will start in net.

The Knights did feel they were in a good spot entering the third period in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss to the Lightning.

They went into the final frame tied 2-2, but Tampa Bay center Brayden Point scored twice to lead his team to victory. The Knights still left the game encouraged with how they played five-on-five. Point’s first goal came on the power play and his second came after winning a race to a loose puck that bounced off the end boards.

“I think when we looked at the game, I thought we played well. I thought we played hard, won a lot of battles,” defenseman Shea Theodore said. “We just came up short.”

The Knights do need to clean things up to secure their playoff spot.

They enter Thursday with a three-point lead on the Minnesota Wild for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference with two games in hand. The Knights are also four points up on the St. Louis Blues with one game in hand.

The team has a chance to bury both foes next week on a four-game road trip. But the Knights can start to give themselves some cushion against the Kraken, who have fallen out of the race.

“I think we’ve just got to stick with it,” Theodore said. “Just little things, if we clean up, we should be fine for tonight.”

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson — Nicolas Roy — Anthony Mantha

Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Michael Amadio

William Carrier — Brett Howden — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Ben Hutton — Alec Martinez

Logan Thompson

