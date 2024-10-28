Knights preview: Team looks to stay perfect at home against Flames

The Golden Knights will try to win their seventh straight game at T-Mobile Arena when they host the Calgary Flames on Monday.

Golden Knights center Jack Eichel (9) skates with the puck during the second period of the NHL hockey game against the San Jose Sharks at T-Mobile Arena, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Daniel Jacobi II/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights are already off to their best start at home in franchise history.

They’ve won their first six games at T-Mobile Arena for the first time ever. They can extend that home winning streak to seven games when they host the Calgary Flames at 7 p.m. Monday.

The Knights have been dominant in their own building so far. They’re outscored opponents 34-16, with 19 of their goals coming in the first three games of this homestand.

“I felt we had enough offense in the room to win our fair share of games,” coach Bruce Cassidy said.

The Knights, thanks to their home success, are the NHL’s top offense. They’re averaging 4.67 goals per game to start the year.

A healthy Mark Stone and Jack Eichel have helped their cause.

Stone leads the league with 17 points and was named the NHL’s first start of the week Monday. Eichel is tied for third with 15 points.

The Knights (6-2-1) will make a few lineup changes Monday as they look to keep things rolling.

Cole Schwindt, who the team claimed off waivers from Calgary on Oct. 7, will replace Brendan Brisson at fourth-line left wing and face his former team for the first time.

“I’m super excited to be playing tonight,” Schwindt said. “(The fourth line is) an energy line. They’re reliable and they come to play every night.”

Goaltender Adin Hill will also return to the net. He last appeared in Friday’s 6-4 win over Ottawa, making a season-high 35 saves.

Hill has allowed at least three goals in all five of his starts this season.

Defenseman Nic Hague will miss his second straight game with a lower-body injury.

The Flames (5-2-1) have lost back-to-back games in regulation after beginning the season with a six-game point streak. Calgary has gotten balanced scoring throughout its lineup during its surprising start. It’s also received quality goaltending thanks to the tandem of Dustin Wolf and Dan Vladar.

Vladar, who is 2-1-1 with a .904 save percentage in four starts, will be the one facing the Knights on Monday.

Projected lineup:

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Mark Stone

Brett Howden — Tomas Hertl — Pavel Dorofeyev

Tanner Pearson — William Karlsson — Alexander Holtz

Cole Schwindt — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Alex Pietrangelo

Shea Theodore — Zach Whitecloud

Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak

Adin Hill

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.