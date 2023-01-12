Knights preview: Team returns from break with standings tighter

The Golden Knights, coming off their four-day break, have reason to hit the ground running Thursday at T-Mobile Arena when they play the Florida Panthers.

Los Angeles Kings right wing Viktor Arvidsson, partially seen at right, scores a goal on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill (33) while center William Karlsson (71) watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)

Break time is over for the Golden Knights.

They’re playing the Florida Panthers at 7 p.m. Thursday at T-Mobile Arena after four consecutive days without a game. It’s the Knights’ longest layoff of the season outside of their bye week before NHL All-Star Weekend.

Their first game back features an interesting test. The Panthers won the Presidents Trophy last season for the league’s best record but have struggled this season. Florida is six points behind Pittsburgh for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference after 42 games.

“We’re getting in the second half here now so there’s more urgency for certain teams, and Florida falls into that category,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, who spent the past six seasons in the Panthers’ division. “They’ve played well. You know, you find ways to win, and what I’m reading is they’ve found ways to lose instead. But they’re a good hockey club. I know. I’ve seen it firsthand.”

The Knights will attempt to keep Florida’s spiral going and win for the fifth time in their past six home games.

Their time off has created urgency in the standings. Dallas has pulled even with the Knights for the best record in the Western Conference. The Pacific Division has bunched up, too.

The Knights are tied with Los Angeles atop the standings with 56 points, but the Kings have played three more games. Third-place Seattle isn’t far behind. The Kraken are four points back with two fewer games played than the Knights.

Goaltender Adin Hill is expected to start against Florida. His last start was one of his best of the season, as he saved 38 of 40 shots in a 5-2 win against Pittsburgh on Jan. 5.

Knights vs. Panthers (7 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -110; total 6½

Knights record: 27-13-2

Panthers record: 19-19-4

Head to head: 0-0-0 (Knights 1-1-0 last season)

Knights’ projected lineup:

Michael Amadio — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Paul Cotter — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Phil Kessel

William Carrier — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Nic Hague — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Kaedan Korczak

Ben Hutton — Alec Martinez

Adin Hill

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.