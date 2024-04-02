Knights preview: Team returns home for Pacific Division showdown

The Golden Knights will return to T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday after a four-game road trip and play the first-place Vancouver Canucks.

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Michael Amadio (22) celebrates after scoring during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Minnesota Wild Saturday, March 30, 2024, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

There are some parallels between the Golden Knights and Vancouver Canucks.

Both have high-end offensive talent. Both have strong coaches in Bruce Cassidy and Rick Tocchet that preach the importance of turning sound defense into dangerous offense.

It’s a formula that’s worked for the Knights (41-25-8). It’s also been successful for the first-place Canucks (46-20-8) heading into Tuesday’s matchup at T-Mobile Arena.

The Knights, who have been playing strong defense of late, will try to extend their point streak to seven games (5-0-1). They’ve given up 17 goals their last eight games. They’ve allowed just five in goaltender Logan Thompson’s last five starts.

Vancouver is on a strong run of its own. The Canucks are 8-3-1 their last 12 games, eight of which they’ve played without goaltender Thatcher Demko due to a knee injury.

Vancouver has allowed just 19 goals since Demko has been hurt. Goaltender Casey DeSmith, who has stepped up in Demko’s absence, is expected to make his eighth start in nine games Tuesday.

“You can see when you play them. It’s not like they’re trying to go out there and win 1-0,” Cassidy said. “They’re just working above people, limiting your odd-man rushes.

“Credit to the players. Credit for them to find a way to get to the top of the Pacific Division right now against good offensive teams in our division. We felt that way last year. That would’ve been our ticket and it worked well for us.”

The Knights are playing at T-Mobile Arena for the first time since March 23.

They’re coming off a successful four-game road trip where they went 3-0-1 to climb into third place in the Pacific Division. Any hopes of the Knights overtaking Vancouver for first rest on regulation wins Tuesday and when the two teams meet again April 8.

The Canucks are 10 points ahead in the standings with eight games remaining in the regular season.

“They’re missing some guys, as are we. That can be a factor, for sure,” left wing Brett Howden said. “But when a team is playing the right way and having the right mentality and the mindset, usually you can overcome those things.”

The Knights aren’t expected to make any lineup changes Tuesday. Goaltender Logan Thompson, who was named the NHL’s second star of the week Monday, will make his third consecutive start.

“For a team that we could potentially see down the line, you want to make a big statement,” Howden said. “I think this is a big game for us and I’m sure they think the same thing.”

Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Paul Cotter — Chandler Stephenson — Michael Amadio

Pavel Dorofeyev — William Karlsson — Anthony Mantha

Brett Howden — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Noah Hanifin — Nic Hague

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Logan Thompson

Contact Danny Webster at dwebster@reviewjournal.com. Follow @DannyWebster21 on X.