Knights preview: Two new faces expected to face Avalanche

The Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche will meet Monday, but both teams are expected to be missing significant players.

Vegas Golden Knights Kaedan Korczak (6) plays during a team practice at City National Arena in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Golden Knights will continue to tweak their lineup as they pay the defending Stanley Cup champions a visit Monday.

Two players are expected to make their season debuts for the Knights in their 6 p.m. game against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena.

Rookie defenseman Kaedan Korczak will step in for defenseman Daniil Miromanov, who suffered a lower-body injury blocking a shot Saturday against Nashville. Center Byron Froese is expected to take right wing Sheldon Rempal’s spot.

Korczak and Froese would become the 27th and 28th skaters to play for the Knights this season by their 40th game. They used a franchise-record 36 last year, but their previous high was 30.

Rookie left wing Paul Cotter (upper-body injury) also has a chance to get back in the lineup. Coach Bruce Cassidy said he will be a game-time decision. Center Jack Eichel (lower-body) and right wing Jonathan Marchessault (lower-body) are practicing with the Knights again but are not expected to play against Colorado.

Korczak, a 2019 second-round pick, has two goals and six assists in 30 games with the Silver Knights. He made his NHL debut Feb. 1 against Buffalo last season. Cassidy said Korczak will likely be paired with veteran defenseman Brayden McNabb.

Froese, 31, has six goals and 15 assists in 32 games in Henderson. He has played 116 NHL games in his career, recording six goals and 11 assists. Cassidy said he will likely play center for the Knights, which means Jake Leschyshyn will move to the wing for the first time this season. Leschyshyn’s father Curtis won the 1996 Stanley Cup with the Avalanche and is currently a pro scout with the organization.

The Knights have to hope all the lineup tweaking helps them end their three-game losing streak to Colorado. The Avalanche, while still in a playoff spot, have struggled more than expected this season because of injuries.

They have used an NHL-high 37 players. Four of their top nine scorers from last year’s Stanley Cup run — center Nathan MacKinnon (11 games), captain Gabriel Landeskog (35 games), right wing Valeri Nichushkin (20 games) and defenseman Bowen Byram (25 games) — have missed significant time.

MacKinnon, who signed the largest contract in NHL history this offseason, did return Saturday against Toronto. Colorado is still expected to be out Landeskog, Nichushkin, Byram and four other regulars Monday.

Starting goaltender information was not immediately available.

Knights at Avalanche (6 p.m.)

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Avalanche -170, total 6

Knights record: 25-12-2

Avalanche record: 19-13-3

Head-to-head: Avalanche 1-0-0

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.