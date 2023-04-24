88°F
Golden Knights

Knights preview: Vegas looks for 3rd straight win over Jets

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 24, 2023 - 1:46 pm
 
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate a win over the Winnipeg Jets in the second overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Winnipeg, Manitoba. (John Woods/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Golden Knights have the chance to take a stranglehold on their first-round series with the Winnipeg Jets during Game 4 on Monday at Canada Life Centre.

The Knights have a 2-1 series lead after their 5-4 double overtime victory Saturday. One more win would put them on the brink of advancing to the second round for the fourth time in six seasons.

The Knights are entering the game in better shape than Winnipeg. They balanced the playing time across their lineup more Saturday and are expected to use the same 18 skaters they did in Game 3. The Jets will be without their No. 1 defenseman, Josh Morrissey, who is out for the series with a lower-body injury. And left wing Nikolaj Ehlers won’t play for the fourth straight game because of an upper-body injury.

“We’ve balanced our attack all year with minutes,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “It’s by design. We don’t want to tax our top guys because you’re planning to play this time of year and you want to make sure that’s built into your game and you trust everybody.”

The Knights will still need to dig deep to find enough energy to win their third straight game.

They’re 2-1 in their history after a double overtime game. They’ve shown the ability to recover fast and move on to the next one.

That will be important because the Jets should be desperate to avoid two straight losses at home. Winnipeg is 0-2 when trailing 2-1 in a playoff series and 0-1 when it falls behind 3-1.

A key for the Jets will be slowing the Knights’ rolling offense, which has scored five goals in consecutive games against 2020 Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck. Captain Mark Stone, defenseman Alex Pietrangelo and centers Jack Eichel and Chandler Stephenson each has four points in the series.

If they stay hot, the Knights should move a step closer to advancing.

“I thought we did a really good job last game of forechecking the puck really well,” Pietrangelo said. “It’s something that we thrive on. We’re going to have to continue that recipe.”

Knights at Jets, Game 4 (6:30 p.m.)

Knights lead best-of-seven series 2-1

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: KKGK (98.9 FM, 1340 AM)

Line: Knights -115; total 5½

Knights’ projected lineup:

Michael Amadio — Jack Eichel — Jonathan Marchessault

Reilly Smith — William Karlsson — Phil Kessel

Brett Howden — Chandler Stephenson — Mark Stone

Ivan Barbashev — Nicolas Roy — Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez — Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb — Shea Theodore

Nic Hague — Zach Whitecloud

Laurent Brossoit

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

